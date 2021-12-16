For those needing a break from last minute gift shopping, there are plenty of events happening this weekend to relax and unwind while still engaging in holiday cheer. Bring the family (and the dog) to the Paws and Claws 5K Run/Walk, catch a Christmas movie at the park, or visit Santa for a photo opportunity. Check this listing for details on these and more.
Local Events
The Paws and Claws 5K Run/Walk will be at 8 a.m. Dec. 18 at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area’s Sierra Beachfront. Cost is free and open to all but registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3IUgXXl by Dec. 17. Proof of up-to-date rabies vaccinations are required for participating pets.
The Texas A&M University-Central Texas Police Department is hosting its inaugural Winter Wonderland event from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 17 in the courtyard between Warrior Hall and Heritage Hall, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen. There will be caroling, face painting, pictures with Santa, ornament decorating, story time, and more. The event is free and open to the community, but visitors are encouraged to bring canned goods to support the campus cupboard, or a toy to be donated to a local shelter.
The Lampasas Movies in the Park event will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at W.M. Brook Park Amphitheater, 105 E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive. Admission is free and the featured movie will be “Home Alone.”
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club is welcoming volunteers to join them for a Wreath Laying Ceremony to honor the graves of veterans at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Killeen City Cemetery, 2408 E. Rancier Ave. To sign up as a volunteer, go to https://bit.ly/3sj0mGC.
The Fort Hood Animal Shelter is hosting a Santa Paws Adoption Event at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Petco, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All on-site adoptions will be free at this time.
The Fort Hood Area Military Family Drive-Thru Food Distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Food Care Center, 210 N. 16th St., Killeen. Active-duty military, National Guard, Reserve, and veteran families will receive a free bundle of healthy, nutritious food at this event. Pre-registration is required and can be completed by going to https://bit.ly/3E0Iene.
The fifth annual Bend of the River Christmas will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River, 8109 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple. There will be snow slides, Cowboy Santa, a snow party, treats, vendors, and more. Tickets are $5 per person and kids 2 and under are free. Go to https://bit.ly/3mbOqTj for tickets and more information.
The Real Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 18 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be firearms dealers, hunting and fishing gear, camping supplies, and more available. Admission is $8 per person and those with a military ID or NRA membership will receive a $1 discount.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers will host an Ice-Skating Trip Dec. 22. Transportation will be provided; permission slips are required. Registration is $5 per person and can be completed at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. BOSS will also host a Holiday Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 23 for all unaccompanied or single soldiers. There will be games, bingo, snacks, music, and more at this free event.
The 2021 Carlson Christmas Light Show will be from 7 to 8 p.m. every night through Dec. 23 at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights. Extended hours for Dec. 24 and 25 will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Visitors can park along the street to view the free 45-minute light show and tune into FM 88.1 to hear the accompanying music. Go to http://carlsonlights.com/ for more information.
The 25th annual Nature in Lights trail is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. every night through Jan. 2, 2022, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, Belton. This drive-through holiday tradition features 5.5 miles of outdoor holiday light displays. Santa’s Village will be open nightly Dec. 9- 24. Admission is $20 for cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks; $35 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger vans or larger buses.
The Killeen ISD Homeless Awareness Response Program is hosting a Coat Drive from now until Jan. 3, 2022. Drop-off locations include the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, and the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. The drive will accept donations of new and gently used coats, winter hats, gloves, and scarves. New socks and underwear will also be accepted. Call 254-953-5493 or email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
Every second and fourth Tuesday of the month there is a Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D, Temple. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a finger food to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Kid Fish Day will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at Carl Levin Park Pond, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. Families and people of all ages are welcome to come to the pond to fish with their own poles, or borrow one from the Parks and Recreation Department. Those 16 and under do not require a fishing license. For more information call 254-953-5493 or email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov.
Visits with Santa Claus will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Fort Hood Main Exchange Concession Mall, 4250 Clear Creek Blvd.
Creekside Weigh Station Yogurt, 219 S East St. in Belton, is hosting Frozen Yogurt with Santa Claus from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 18. Families can also hand deliver letters to Santa at this free event.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host Pictures with Santa from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 20- 24. There is no extra charge to visit with Santa; visitors just need to showtheir movie ticket purchase for that day. Go to http://thebeltoniantheatre.com/ for tickets and showtimes.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by HywayTraveler from 8 p.m. to midnight Dec. 17. Cover: $10. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Dec. 18. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by the Oxford Comma Duo from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 17, the Palousek Jazz Duofrom 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 19.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will host free live music by Wade Ralston from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Fire Base will also host an Ugly Sweater Party and Contest from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Deja Vibes at 7 p.m. Dec. 17, Bo Brumble at 7 p.m. Dec. 18, and Walt Wilkins at 5 p.m. Dec. 19.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, will host free live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 17.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting live music by Matt Cearleyand The Rowdy Few along with Ryan Wilcox and The Sunday Shakes from 9 p.m. to midnight Dec. 17. Cover is $10. Lilly and The Implements will perform at 9 p.m. Dec. 18. Cover is $10.
Local Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Its new exhibit, “Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer,” is on display now until Jan. 15, 2022.Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting Holiday Fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec 18. Visitors will learn about different winter holidays from around the world at this free event. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “The Mini Mayborn Express,” featuring the Central Texas Area Model Railroaders, is now on display until Jan. 9, 2022. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.