Light rainfall may still be happening in spots across Killeen this morning, but after 1 p.m. the skies are expected to clear and the forecast is sunny at least until Tuesday night, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Today's temperatures are expected to reach a high of 87 degrees and a low of 56 degrees. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms until 1 p.m. today.
On Monday the high temperature is expected to drop quite a bit, reaching 80 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 58 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to hit 84 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 65 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature could rise to 82 degrees while the low temperature could hit 61 degrees. There is a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms during the day Wednesday.
The high temperature will reach 82 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 61 degrees.
The high temperature will drop to 88 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 62 degrees.
