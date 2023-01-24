Two aggravated robberies were reported by law enforcement in Harker Heights and Killeen over the weekend.
In a statement received Monday, Harker Heights police said a business in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint by a man who entered and demanded cash.
Police said the robber left the scene before they arrived.
They also reported that no injuries were sustained by anyone during this incident.
“No suspect has been arrested at this time and the incident remains under investigation,” Lawrence Stewart with the Harker Heights Police Department said in his email.
“We are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact Detectives with the Harker Heights Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400, option 2,” Stewart said.
On Sunday, a woman inside a home in the 3400 block of Zephyr Road in Killeen was robbed after being tied up by two men.
According to an email from Ofelia Miramontez with the Killeen Police Department, the victim heard a loud bang at her front door and was confronted by two black males. According to the victim, she could hear the men rummaging through the residence before leaving.
The pair made off with a PlayStation 4 and an iPhone.
After making sure the men were gone, the victim was able to untie herself and get help from a neighbor to call 911, according to Miramontez.
“Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division currently believe the suspects specifically targeted the residence looking for something in particular,” Miramontez said. “The investigation is still ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.