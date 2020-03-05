Comedian Faizon Love will perform four shows over the course of this weekend at the Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., in Killeen.
The Cuban-born actor and comedian first became interested in comedy in middle school.
“I was probably about 11 or 12 and my favorite comic was a guy named Freddie Prinze,” Love said in an interview with the Herald.
His interest broadened over the years to include Richard Pryor and Red Fox, and by high school, Bill Cosby was one of his favorites, Love said. As early as high school, Love started studying the art of comedy.
Faizon won America’s hearts with his killer smile and infectious laugh.
In addition to his comedy career panning from HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and Black Entertainment Television’s “Comic View,” Faizon has also co-starred in movies such as “Couples Retreat,” “Fear of a Black Hat,” “Elf” and “Friday.”
But comedy and acting are two completely different experiences, Love said, of which he enjoys both.
After long rehearsals, several shoots and edits, actors have to wait several months to find out how their work was received, Love said, compared to the instant feedback from a live comedy stage.
“With comedy, you don’t need a committee,” Love said. “You just get up and you get to it. It’s your vision and your beliefs — true stand up, that is.”
Love’s first show will be at 9 p.m. Friday followed by shows at 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased at the Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge website at discounted rate of $20 for general admission, or they can be purchased at the door.
In addition to delicious brisket, Love said he is looking forward to spending time with soldiers while in Killeen.
“I am from San Diego and I have a lot of military friends — my father was in the Navy,” Love said. “We don’t do a lot for the soldiers, but we should.”
Comedic relief not only entertains and breaks up the monotony of every day life, it can serve as a therapy for life’s pains and trials, according to Sharon Hines, who runs Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge with her business partner Darryl Walker.
Owners of Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge expressed excitement over bringing a nationally known comedian to their stage.
“He’s big time, we’re going crazy about that one,” Walker said. “I’m glad we’re able to bring laughter to this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.