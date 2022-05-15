Graduates from various schools and education levels marched into Westside Baptist Church on Sunday morning to Pomp and Circumstance, the traditional graduation music popular at school events.
Two dozen graduates — some in traditional robes and collars — filled several pews behind Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and other dignitaries invited to witness the special ceremony.
“To the graduates here today, let me say you have shown resilience like no others, due to the unpredictable events of the past two years,” Nash-King said as she began. As she spoke the familiar words of the 23rd Psalm, she listed three ideals for the young people in the congregation. “First, get a positive mental (attitude) ... second, remember that failure is part of the growth process ... third, never stop learning.”
Youth Pastor Jawhar Thompson opened his remarks with a reference to “The Little Engine That Could.”
“I think I can, I think I can, I think I can,” he said. He went on to reference other great examples of life; citing the story of the rabbit and the hare, David and Goliath, and Nikola Tesla. His message was entitled “being prepared for life,” but, he said, the theme is “life is unpredictable.”
Other inspirational music by individuals and groups was performed during the morning service, including the Westside Children of Praise and two interpretive dance groups.
Pastor Bobby Jones took to the microphone to thank everyone for taking part in the celebration event for graduates, who were honored with a luncheon and social time afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.