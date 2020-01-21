The skies in the Killeen area may open up tonight as rain chances reach as high as 90%, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Jason Dunn said light rain could happen prior to midnight, but the best chance for rain is after midnight.
The rain is expected to continue all day Wednesday and taper off by Thursday morning. Light to moderate rain is expected, according to meteorologist Matt Bishop.
Severe weather is not expected, Bishop said. Light fog is possible Wednesday morning, but Bishop said the National Weather Service does not anticipate dense fog.
The rain will keep temperatures cool and close to the normal January high of 58 degrees.
Since Jan. 1, the average temperature in the Killeen area has been about 5 degrees above normal, Bishop said.
Projected high and low temperatures for the Killeen area through Sunday are:
- Today: High 57, Low 41 - Increasing clouds, then 50 to 90% chance of rain
- Wednesday: High 53, Low 47 - 80% chance of rain
- Thursday: High 60, Low 38 - 20% chance of rain early, then partly sunny
- Friday: High 62, Low 39 - Sunny
- Saturday: High 65, Low 47 - Sunny
- Sunday: High 67, Low 49 - Mostly cloudy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.