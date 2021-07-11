Conditions for the Killeen area this week still look wet, but things will start to feel hot and dry by next week, according to the National Weather Service.
This work week, expect to keep your umbrella close and near as isolated storms and rain move through the area. However, by next week, NWS meteorologist Sarah Barnes said Sunday residents can expect the typical hot and dry weather to return to the Central Texas region.
“High’s will be in the low-90’s throughout the week,” Barnes said. “We’ll have lows in the lower-70’s.”
This past week, Barnes said the area has received around 1.72 inches of rain. She said the Skylark Airport logged just under two inches of rain for the month of July so far.
DROUGHT
Right now, the Bell County area is not in a drought or at risk of one.
LAKE LEVELS
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is only .86 feet above its normal elevation of 622 feet, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering.
Belton Lake is two feet above its normal elevation of 594 feet.
