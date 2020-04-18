Rain and storms in the Killeen area could continue through the weekend with a 50 to 60% chance today with a high of 65.
Meteorologist Sarah Barnes of the National Weather Service said today’s rain activity will start midmorning and possibly continue into the evening.
“There will be a 40% chance of rain and storms during the overnight,” Barnes said.
The rain and clouds will let up on Sunday with temperatures expected to reach the mid-80s and will stay that way for much of next week. Barnes said the next rain chance will be on Wednesday.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Wednesday are:
Today: High 65, Low 61 - 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms
Sunday: High 84, Low 55 - 30% chance of storms, then mostly clear
Monday: High 83, Low 59 - Mostly sunny
Tuesday: High 83, Low 65 - Partly sunny, then 20% chance of rain
Wednesday: High 82, Low 60 - 40% chance of rain
