The day will start with some rain, according to the National Weather Service. This is following temps in the high 80s on Tuesday.
It will be cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 79. Tonight will be clear skies with a low around 53.
This rest of the week and weekend will bring high temperatures during the day with some cool nights.
Thursday will be sunny with a high near 83 and calm wind. Thursday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 60.
The week will end with a high of 89 with a low around 66.
According to NWS Meteorologist Monique Sellers, there is the potential for record high temperatures this weekend.
Killeen set a record on April 24 when temperatures peaked at 97 degrees at Skylark Field Airport.
Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 93 and partly cloudy skies in the evening with a low around 70.
Sunday is expected with partly sunny skies, highs near 94 and a low of 72.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Sunday are:
- Today: High 79, Low 53
- Thursday: High 83, Low 60 - sunny
- Friday: High 89, Low 66 - sunny
- Saturday: High 93, Low 70 - mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 94, Low 72 - partly sunny
As of April 21, neither Bell, Coryell or Lampasas counties were under drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
