Hopefully Killeen residents got to see the sunshine on Saturday because it doesn’t look like the region will be seeing the sun for the rest of the week.
Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez with the National Weather Service said the rain moving into the area on today is expected to stay for much of the week. Locally, heavy rainfall and lightning will be the main threats, although the strongest storms could produce some hail and gusty winds.
Tuesday is expected to be the worst with widespread thunderstorms expected. The heavy rain could produce flash flooding.
A 50% chance for thunderstorms will continue throughout the week. The potential for heavy rains could cause flash flooding or significant rises on area rivers and streams.
The rain will keep the high temperatures in the low 80s with lows in the upper 60s.
Projected high and low temperatures through Friday are:
Today : High 78, Low 69
Monday: High 85, Low 70
Tuesday: High 81, Low 66
Wednesday: High 80, Low 66
Thursday: High 80, Low 68
Friday: High 80, Low 67
