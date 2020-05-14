The weekend is expected to be a wet one in the Killeen area, according to the National Weather Service.
Today, not so much, with mostly sunny skies with a high near 87. Overnight temps will be around 70.
The start of the weekend is expected to arrive with rainfall and summerlike temperatures.
On Friday there is a 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. with mostly cloudy skies at a high near 86. Friday night would see a greater chance of rain as NWS has the possibility at 60% with mostly cloudy skies with a low around 68.
The chances will increase on Saturday at 60% with a high near 77.
NWS Meteorologist Daniel Huckaby said the storm will happen during daylight hours and could possibly be a “heavy rain event.”
“We are not expecting severe weather but are keeping our eyes out for possible flood in the area,” Huckaby said. “With a volume of rain that could possibly happen.”
The rain will continue through Saturday night with a 50% chance of showers; mostly cloudy with a low around 65.
Huckaby said the rain will wind down around Sunday and Sunday night. The day is expected to have a high near 79 and a low around 65.
Monday and Tuesday are both showing low chances of storms. Monday is expected to be partly with a high near 82 and a low around 65.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 83 and a low around 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.