Good Friday comes with some rain chances in the Killeen area with a 20% chance of showers expected in the afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 73.
This is following a wet afternoon on Thursday with Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport reporting 1.1 inches of rain by midafternoon.
Good Friday night has a 30% chance of rain, expected after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with cool temps a low around 58.
Saturday comes with an even higher chance of rain at 90% and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. Saturday evening comes with a reduction in rain chance at 50%. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
There are low rain chances for Easter Sunday with sunny skies with a high near 78. The evening will be mostly clear, with a low around 45 with winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Temperatures in the 40s are in store for next week.
The week will start with cool temperatures on Monday with sunny skies with a high near 61 and a low around 43.
Tuesday will be partly sunny but chilly, with a high near 63 with a low of 42.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
