What are the symptoms of heat stroke?

During the summer, people tend to spend more time outdoors for longer periods of time, which can lead to a higher risk of a heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
The American College of Emergency Physicians reports that each year there are hundreds of fatalities and countless emergency department visits due to heat-related illnesses. Older adults, babies and young children, as well as those with medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or obesity, are particularly susceptible to the heat.
