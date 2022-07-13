HARKER HEIGHTS — A Target official has revealed why the retail store in Harker Heights has been erecting large tents and dropping off shipping containers in the parking lot.
A manager has confirmed that the two large, tented pavilions and nearly a dozen shipping containers that have been accumulating outside the Target at Market Heights will be for an upcoming remodel.
The pavilions will store large, non-perishable goods and shelving while the shipping containers act as mini-offices and storage units during renovations.
The manager said that she was not authorized to speak for the company and asked not to be named in the article.
She did not provide further details on exactly how the store was renovating or when the work would be complete.
