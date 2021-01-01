After a few days of rain and cold weather, the skies have cleared and temperatures are going to start rising this weekend.
With a new year comes a new cycle of weather, and 2020 had some had some hot, cold and in-between weather similar to most years in Texas.
In 2020, the hottest temperature was 106 degrees and that happened on July 13, Aug. 14, Aug. 15 and Aug. 28, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The coldest temperature recorded was 25 degrees and that occurred on Feb. 17 and Dec. 17.
The largest amount of rainfall on any day in 2020 was 3.87 inches on Sept. 2 and the total rainfall for the year in the Killeen-Fort Hood area was 28.17 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
On average, according to weather.com Killeen receives around 32 inches of rain per year.
