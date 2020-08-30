Some school board members and candidates for the open seats share different opinions about the Killeen Independent School District’s start to virtual learning over the last two weeks.
Board members and candidates for the upcoming election provided their opinions via email over the last week and a half.
On Nov. 3, eight candidates will be vying for two places on the KISD Board of Trustees — Place 4 and Place 5. Marvin Rainwater is the incumbent for Place 4 and Brett Williams is the incumbent for Place 5.
The challengers for Place 4 are Riakos Adams, Stanley Golaboff, David Michael Jones and David Mell. The challengers for Place 5 are Lan Carter and Brockley Moore. Other school board members, Susan Jones, Corbett Lawler, JoAnn Purser, Shelley Wells and Minerva Trujillo, are not up for election this fall.
KISD began virtual learning for all students on Aug. 17 and originally had planned to continue virtual learning until at least Sept. 8. However, now the district will begin offering in-person learning on Monday.
Superintendent John Craft said Tuesday, the chief reason for the change in plans is that the district has not reached — and cannot reach — around 4,000 to 7,000 of its 45,900 students with its virtual instructional platform, and according to the Texas Education Agency, a 100% virtual platform can be utilized for the first four weeks of school only if all students can be reached virtually.
With that, the Herald wanted to know what the school board members and the candidates running for school board had to say about KISD’s virtual learning. Due to space limitations, the Herald gave each person a limit of 100 words. Here is what they had to say:
The Killeen Independent School District began its virtual learning platform Aug. 17. What are your thoughts on how the district is teaching students virtually? What have you heard from the public about the platform?
Riakos Adams:
Teaching virtually was a good idea considering the issues raised. However, I question the planning and accountability of resources; the messaging regarding technology getting to those who lack technology; the preparation; and standardization of class delivery. Talking to parents and teachers, I have discovered a lot of frustration, some wanting to go in person, others still not comfortable with the plan for in-person learning, and few that are OK. Not all plans survive the initial execution, but a well-made plan will at least show preparation. I commend the teachers, staff, parents, and students for persevering.
Lan Carter:
Virtual learning has improved, Schoology.com is being used for grades 3 and above — no more website hopping. Edgenuity platform is no longer used, teachers are free to teach lessons again. Video conferencing is being utilized, students can ask questions in real time. Downsides are the lack of devices for families with more than one student, password issues which prevented many students from getting access, teachers struggling to post lessons/materials properly, and etc. A parent of an 8-year-old posted on social media that his son said, KISD should have done a dry run first and I concur.
Stanley Golaboff:
Dr. Craft’s virtual learning plan is working for roughly 85% of KISD’s students despite his lack of proper planning. The success of virtual learning in KISD is 100% due to the professionalism of the KISD employees and the overwhelming support of parents. If Dr. Craft had ordered technology in June like other districts instead of waiting until August, all students might have a device to engage in virtual learning. Instead, he has unilaterally decided to bring 40,000 students back with only 3 days’ notice, just to gain four days of instruction. The KISD community deserves a better plan and leadership.
Corbett Lawler:
Our first week of experience with virtual learning garnered a mixed bag of responses. There were those experiencing success and some not doing well at all. For the most part, the difficulties revolved around weaker technology or poor connectivity. The sentiment that I heard most often was appreciation for what the teachers and staff were trying to do. The great majority of KISD staff care genuinely about our kids and will continue to do their best at making the most out of these very trying times. Our community knows that and is very grateful and gracious.
David Michael Jones:
The district has the right idea under the circumstance. The planning has a lot to be desired. The system has a lot of bugs that need to be worked out. Many students are confused about their schedules or can’t find what they are looking for. A freshman who has learning issues will struggle trying to comprehend. Many parents have little or no experience with computers yet they’re expected to teach their child with a learning disability to understand.
Susan Jones:
From firsthand experience with my student, it has been working well and she will continue to work virtually. I have heard that one elementary teacher had only 10 students log in. I also heard from a middle school that only 24 students were unable to log in. It is expected to have imperfections in the roll-out of such a monumental endeavor and it is important that we continue to work forward on tweaking the process. For those returning to in classroom instruction on Monday, please do follow the guidelines put in place for everyone’s safety and clean up after yourself.
David Mell:
Virtual teaching in KISD is far from satisfactory. Many students do not have computers. Many problems occur with sign-in or have a complete inability to connect, and there are many students who are not taking this seriously. Parents are having a hard time keeping students focused and many are not trying to assist their children. Virtual teaching is deficient and does not comply with the mission statement or vision statement on KISD.com There is an apparent truth the KISD school board did not take this seriously and are not doing their jobs correctly!
Brockley Moore:
Virtual learning during this pandemic “new normal” has opened eyes on a wide range of challenges and accommodations. The top issues were the parents and grandparents had to quickly learn what a classroom teacher teaches, manage household responsibilities and provide financially for their children and grandchildren. Secondly, people came together asking public educators, neighbors and public school teachers on and off duty to assist their children. This pandemic redirected focus on what is important; our children and the public education system. Public education is the best way to educate a very diverse population of military, blue collar and working people.
JoAnn Purser:
The feedback that I have received is that about 30% of the time connectivity is accomplished without problems. The other part of the time the connections sometimes are bad enough that students are not hearing the teachers instructions or dialogue which makes it problematic for kids and parents.
Another concern I have regarding live classroom teaching are the disturbances or verbal content that some of our children have never been exposed to that they are hearing and seeing, and that is the risk we have when as a district we have no control over what is going on in households.
Marvin Rainwater:
The Administration team worked tirelessly to bring forth an educational plan that would meet the needs of all learners after the mandated closure this Spring. I think the plans give parents options and while there were challenges with the virtual start the majority of families were able to log on in the first week. The lack of technology has been a concern from the onset, but it spans across the Nation. I believe our campuses are working to provide answers and help parents to the best of our abilities. No plan is perfect; however, our employees are committed to educating our students.
Minerva Trujillo: Did not respond.
Shelley Wells:
A great deal of effort has been expended to help students begin their school year on the KISD virtual platform. However, I understand it has been challenging. I appreciate the time, effort and patience everyone has demonstrated. My concern is with the students who have not engaged in any online learning falling behind. Therefore, I concur with Dr. Craft’s decision to offer in-person instruction as an option to these families. I hope providing families with these alternatives for attending classes will result in all students returning to learning.
Brett Williams:
My preference was for the district to start school September 8 with in-person instruction. My only direct experience with virtual learning has been my interactions with my 5th grade daughter and her work in the virtual platform. Her experience has been pleasurable. She had a few minor hiccups but nothing that prevented her from accomplishing her work. My interactions with people in the public has been that they have experienced difficulties with their younger kids. Specifically, special needs parents have found it challenging.
