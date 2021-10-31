What happened? Questions linger after Killeen’s prolonged boil-water notice

The city of Killeen lifted its historic, 10-day-long, citywide boil-water notice after water samples cleared state inspection Friday, but how the city ended up in hot water in the first place is still a mystery.
“As long as that boil-water notice is lifted, what that means is TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) has tested and they’ve come back and said you can now drink it,” Mayor Jose Segarra said during a Thursday news conference at City Hall. “Me, personally, I always use bottled water.”
On Oct. 19, the city of Killeen announced a citywide boil-water notice after quarterly testing found six testing sites to be well under state-accepted chlorine residual levels.
“We’re all looking forward to getting beyond this, putting this behind us,” Killeen’s Executive Director of Public Works Jeffery Reynolds said Thursday. “We want to thank the public, again, for their patience in this process.”
However, the ordeal is not over yet. City leaders — while stopping short of requesting an outside organization to do an in-depth investigation of exactly what happened with Killeen’s drinking water and how — have promised to do an “after-action plan” into the issue, which will be done by city staff.
“On Oct. 26, our Public Works team announced an after-action plan as a way forward to prevent an incident like this in the future,” Killeen officials said in news release on Friday. “It includes the TCEQ providing extensive training for WCID and its customers regarding chloramine treatment, nitrification and nitrification action plans; as well as installation of chlorine booster stations throughout the distribution system, heightened standards, alerts and scheduled chlorine conversions.”
Already, without an investigation being done, city leaders have denied the lack of chlorine had anything to do with Killeen’s drinking water infrastructure — the pipes and water tanks — that delivers the liquid to residents’ taps.
“Our water infrastructure needs to be updated, but as far as I know that had nothing to do with it,” Segarra said Thursday. “The infrastructure, the pipelines and stuff like that, I don’t think that has to do (with) anything, even though that is something that the council is looking to fix. There’s a lot of things that need to be updated.”
In addition, they’ve said that Killeen’s action of not disinfecting the city’s water tanks following the historic winter storm in February also played no part in this month’s boil-water order. Neighboring city Harker Heights did disinfect its city water tanks after the brutal freeze shattered pipes, depleting the water supply and caused widespread boil-water orders due to low pressure in the lines in the days after the winter storm.
“Absolutely not,” Reynolds said in an Oct. 20 interview when asked if there was a connection between Killeen’s October boil-water notice and the February freak freeze. “We’re several months removed from that situation. ...If that was the root cause of it, Killeen wouldn’t be the only place having that issue right now.”
Despite the area’s drinking water coming from the same source — Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 — Killeen was the only city to have chlorine levels low enough for a citywide boil-water order this month, adding to mystery.
The impact
Gauging the impact of a city of 150,000 people under a citywide boil-water order could be an in-depth study on its own, but for many in Killeen, the impact was felt immediately as residents were forced to change their daily habits, from making a cup of coffee to filling up the dog’s water bowl.
In addition to sending residents scrambling to buy up countless cases of bottled water at H-E-B and Walmart, and ushering in a temporary chlorine formula that has the drinking water smelling like bleach from Belton to Copperas Cove, the boil-water order shut down some businesses and affected hundreds of others, particular restaurants and coffee shops.
Dutch Bros. Coffee on East Stan Schlueter Loop, and Sonic Drive-In on South W.S. Young Drive both closed, posting signs it was due to the boil order.
At Bubba’s 33, which serves burgers, pizza, entrees and more, Managing Partner Philip Severson said the restaurant immediately had to pivot in the way it functions — from rinsing off vegetables to washing dishes.
“In our kitchen, we were constantly boiling water,” he said Saturday.
Severson said many items on the menu are made from scratch. His staff had to use water that had been boiled for meals that require water in the recipe. Plenty of fresh produce is also in the kitchen, and that meant rinsing off those items with water that had been boiled and cooled.
The restaurant also couldn’t sell fresh coffee or fountain drinks, and had to bring in bottled drinks for customers. Bubba’s ice machines were also off limits during the boil-water order. Severson said he was fortunate to find a company out of Temple that delivered ice every day.
“It affected a number of things we do, even the way we wash our dishes,” Severson said, adding the restaurant had to increase the temperature of the water used to wash plates and utensils.
He said he noticed a small drop in business, and some customers complained about not having more drink options, but for the most part customers were understanding.
“We were very, very relieved” when the boil-order was lifted on Friday, Severson said.
At nearby Little Tokyo, which like Bubba’s 33 is on Central Texas Expressway, employees said the restaurant had to buy and bring in bottled water and canned drinks, and also stopped serving soup during the boil order.
At Jokers Ice House, a local bar, “We made the appropriate adjustments to our drinks,” the manager said.
Nitrification
The root cause of the city’s boil-water notice was due to nitrification, according to local and state officials, but the specific cause of the nitrification is still unknown as of presstime Saturday.
“The low disinfectant residuals in the city’s distribution system were caused by a natural, biological process called nitrification,” TCEQ Media Relations Specialist Gary Rasp said Friday.
“There are many factors that contribute to the development of nitrification in a public drinking water system, such as temperature, water age, and other site-specific factors. These factors may result in the growth of organic matter within pipes, which may hinder the ability to maintain an adequate disinfectant residual. Typically, nitrification has the potential to develop at any location from the treatment facilities to the farthest reaches of the distribution system. The specific cause(s) of the City of Killeen’s nitrification are not known.”
Rasp said TCEQ will continue to work with Killeen to provide training on data collection and interpretation, as well as chloramination processes and the management of nitrification within a public drinking water system.
Per state guidelines, all cities in Texas, including Killeen, must maintain 0.5 milligrams of chlorine residual in their drinking water at all times.
One of the six Killeen sites tested by Antea Group on Oct.19 had 0.02 milligrams of chlorine residual present in the water supply at that time — 25 times less than the state-mandated minimum.
The following six areas, according to the city, had low chlorine residuals on Oct. 19:
- 4600 block of Dillon Drive tested at 0.17 milligrams per liter.
- 2200 block of Mikulec Drive tested at 0.07 milligrams per liter.
- 1100 block of Houston Street tested at 0.03 milligrams per liter.
- 4400 block of Reese Creek tested at 0.02 milligrams per liter.
- 2300 block of Old FM 440 tested at 0.11 milligrams per liter.
- 3500 block of Barbed Wire Drive tested at 0.05 milligrams per liter.
The city of Killeen published additional daily water testing data for the month of October on Friday, after days of requests for the information’s release by the Herald. Killeen’s daily water testing data shows chlorine residual levels in the weeks prior to the citywide boil-water notice tested at or above the state’s minimum requirement.
However, testing is not done every day.
When the data was released Friday afternoon, the Herald questioned the city as to why daily water testing data wasn’t published for Oct. 10-11, 15-17, 19, and 24.
According to the city’s public works department, daily water testing reports are regularly performed Monday through Thursday, which explains why some daily data is missing, but not Tuesday, Oct. 19, the day of the boil-water notice.
Maintenance
The mayor and public works director said Thursday the city of Killeen is working to ensure a similar citywide boil-water notice like Killeen residents just experienced never happens again.
“Through the process, any time you go through an event like this, you want to figure out what went right, what went wrong,” Reynolds said Thursday. “One of the things we learned, one of the key factors, is to make sure we’re doing a full chlorine conversion on an annual basis, at least, or a biannual basis. The chlorine conversion we’re doing now, what it’s designed to do is to push out any bacteria, any negatives that are in the system, distribution-wide.”
Killeen had been cleaning individual tanks at times, but not a system-wide cleaning.
Reynolds said such an “annual clean” would “absolutely prevent this from happening in the future.”
“Most public water systems do a full chlorine conversion on an annual basis as part of their maintenance,” he said.
The city of Killeen, he said, also added three “booster lift stations” to maintain state-required chlorine levels in the water.
“We have already added three boosting lift stations so we can boost our chlorine levels, as well, on the backside,” he said. “That’s what we’re doing to try to mitigate these issues.”
At last Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting, when several council members asked why the city had not been using booster stations — something Copperas Cove does — City Manager Kent Cagle explained that the city used to but discontinued the stations over a decade ago due to overchlorination concerns.
Responsibility
So, where should the public point the finger? Nowhere, according to Mayor Jose Segarra.
“I’m sure we’ll delve into it to make sure this does not happen again in the future, but if you ask me who’s to blame for it, I can tell you, really, at this point, there is no way to point a finger to a person,” Segarra said at Thursday’s news conference. “This is just a fluke situation that happens — what is the new word I learned? Nitrification. So, that is a word that happens when things like that happen.”
City Councilman Ken Wilkerson spoke similarly in correspondence with the Herald.
“I’m not sure anyone person is nor do I feel that that is important at this point. I think it’s more important to fix the problem, Find out why it occurred and try to make sure it doesn’t occur again,” Wilkerson said.
Both Reynolds and Segarra were adamant Thursday that the city follows TCEQ guidelines to the letter.
“Each public water system is responsible for knowing and following all TCEQ requirements, such as seeking source water approval, ensuring proper design and construction, maintaining proper licensed and trained operators, maintaining a well operated system, and demonstrating public health is protected by measuring water quality throughout the system in accordance with the federal and state drinking water standards,” TCEQ’s Rasp said Friday.
Based on Killeen’s self-reported data, Rasp said Killeen’s water was not below the state-mandated minimum for chlorine residual for the July-September quarter prior to the boil-water notice.
