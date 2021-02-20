On the day the Killeen city government issued a citywide boil-water notice, about 16,000 households were still without power in the city.
That was Wednesday.
Since then, city officials have to yet to bring in drinkable water for Killeen residents, some of whom have had nothing coming out of the tap nor any power to their home.
The city did, on Friday, open a water-filling station at 805 W. Jasper Drive. Using hoses from the building’s water spigots, city workers assisted residents who arrived with containers, which they were asked to bring themselves. And, according to the city, that water should be boiled prior to consuming.
How can someone boil it if they don’t have power at home?
“They will need to be resourceful,” said city spokeswoman Hilary Shine in an email to the Herald Saturday. “Water can be boiled outdoors on a grill, at a neighbor’s or friend’s home that has power or through a network resource like a church.”
According to the Oncor power outage map Saturday morning, there were still more than 2,000 customers in Killeen without power.
Is the city trying to get drinkable bottled water, and pass it out to residents who need it?
“Yes,” Shine said. “We placed a request with the State, but they have been unable to fulfill it to date because of the statewide emergency.”
She said the city made the request to the state on Tuesday.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said on Saturday some other efforts to bring aid to the city are being planned.
Ready-to-eat meals, port-a-potties, and water buffaloes are in the works for Killeen residents struggling in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, Segarra said.
The MREs, ready to eat meals, may be helicoptered in as early as Saturday afternoon, he said.
“We hope,” he said. “That’s my downside. I say something’s going to happen, and then it doesn’t happen, but that’s what we’re hoping will happen.”
When and if the MREs arrive, he said, they will likely be distributed at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The city of Killeen has been in talks with Fort Hood officials, Segarra said, about obtaining port-a-potties and water buffaloes — mobile water tanks commonly used in the Army — to alleviate some of the need for essentials in the aftermath of the winter storm. Those plans had yet to be finalized as of Saturday, he said.
“The main thing we’re looking for is just water,” he said. “People need water.”
City officials are scouting a location for a second water filling station, which may open as early as Saturday or Sunday, he said.
“There’s such a long line at the water station on Jasper that hopefully we’ll be able to open up another one on the north side of the highway somewhere,” he said.
Killeen residents remained on Stage 5 water restrictions as of Saturday.
Other than offering a water-filling station, the Herald also asked Shine to explain how the city is handling the emergency response to the water crisis.
“First, we have been monitoring our system constantly since the start of the freeze. We’ve provided information to the public daily about the situation and what they need to do. We have worked diligently to increase the supply we are receiving from WCID #1,” said Shine, referring to Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, which supplies water to Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton and Fort Hood.
The city did post a number of notices to its website and Facebook page last week, telling residents about the boil-water notice, water restrictions and to watch out for falling icicles. The city also urged residents to turn off their water if they had a leak from a broken pipe.
However, there was no mention of the city’s efforts to bring in bottled water or, before Friday, to open a water-filling station.
That’s not enough communication for some residents.
“Surrounding cities are going above and beyond to update citizens and help them,” Catherine Petersen said on the Herald’s Facebook page. “Killeen posted 2 times in 24 hours just to tell us what not to do and what to do. They say nothing about what they are doing.”
To the Herald’s knowledge, the city did not hold any news conferences last week other than a joint online news conference organized by the Killeen school district. In that news conference, City Manager Kent Cagle said WCID-1 lost power last week, and in turn, was supplying less water to Killeen.
“Hopefully, we’ll get the pressure up very soon. We are getting more supply,” Cagle said during the news conference. He also urged residents to keep track of the cost of their repairs as the Killeen area may fall under state and federal disaster area regulations.
Shine said Saturday water production from WCID-1 “has increased significantly, and we are able to draw twice the normal amount as typical this time of year.”
The city’s water infrastructure has been kept in working order throughout the week, according to the city.
“We have repaired four large leaks and two breaks. Private property lines froze and are now thawing and revealing breaks,” Shine said. “The issue currently is that leaks on private property are depleting the supply of water rapidly. These leaks have strained the system to the point water pressure has been lost throughout the system leaving many without water pressure and some without service. The City has not turned off water service to anyone unless it was for repair of a private property leak. The leaks have necessitated the Stage 5 restrictions and the city-wide boil order.
“The solution to this water shortage is citizen involvement. We need citizens to get out on their properties and in their neighborhoods to stop and report the leaks. City crews are responding to hundreds of calls, but we believe there are thousands actively leaking without being reported. 90% of leaks have been backflow devices. If we as a community can curb the leaks, the system will be able to regain pressure and put everyone back in water service.”
While some Killeen residents have reported little or no water coming out of their taps, the city doesn’t know how many people don’t have water.
“We do not know how many households do not have water,” Shine said Friday. “Most outages are related to frozen pipes on private property.”
