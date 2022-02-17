Although time in the county jail is supposed to be brief while a person awaits the resolution of their case, it turned into a death sentence for the four Bell County Jail inmates who died of COVID-19 in August and September of last year.
The family of one of those people, Killeen resident Indrel Green, 48, who died nearly six months ago while awaiting trial on a robbery charge, is trying to come to terms with her death.
“We just have to take everything day by day,” said Shawnea Ockelberry, one of Green’s five children. “I put all my emotions in God’s hands. If I didn’t do that, I’d be mad at the world.”
‘This has to stop’
All four of the inmates died within a three-week time frame, according to information provided to the Herald by Bell County: A 37-year-old man died on Aug. 20, 2021; Green died on Sept. 1, 2021; a 63-year-old man died on Sept. 6, 2021; and a 56-year-old woman died on Sept. 10, 2021.
“I give my condolences for these families who have had to experience the same tragedy as we have, and I encourage them to seek justice for their loved ones,” Ockelberry said. “I don’t think (the jail is) taking the precautions that they need to. This has to stop. People’s lives are at stake.”
Ockelberry said that her mother was showing signs of illness but was not treated.
“There is a button that they can push to get assistance; but they’re not getting assistance and that’s neglect,” she said.
Deaths at the jail have not been only among inmates. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s jail administrator, Maj. Esteban “Stevie” Ramirez, 58, died from COVID-19 a year ago, on Feb. 16, 2021, after more than three decades of service to the department.
A balloon release was held in his honor in Belton on Wednesday.
Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange spoke of the caring friendship with Ramirez and the last time he spoke with him.
“He was worried more about me than he was about himself,” Lange said on Wednesday. “He told me he had just had a physical, and the doctor gave him a clean bill of health. If anything happens to me, I’m good with the Lord. Those were the last words that he said to me.”
‘Unprecedented challenges’
Part of the problem could be staffing troubles among Wellpath, the company that is contracted by the county to provide medical care to inmates. Bell County budgeted $5.1 million for inmate health care in fiscal year 2022. Of that, $4 million goes to Wellpath.
“Wellpath is facing some unprecedented challenges under the contract they have with Bell County,” said Bell County Judge David Blackburn. “We’ve been in communication with them about how we can improve service delivery. From my view, the primary challenge they’re facing is staffing shortages, which is a hurdle that every health care provider across the country and the state is facing.”
Blackburn said that Bell County houses more than 1,000 inmates on average. As of Wednesday, 1,234 people were being held in the county jail, located in Belton.
“Their health care has always been, and will always be, of the highest priority,” Blackburn said. “We have contracted with Wellpath for several years to provide for these inmates health care and they continue to provide that care, even amongst the most challenging and unprecedented time that we are in.”
According to Wellpath, the challenges go beyond staffing shortages.
“Just like all healthcare organizations across the country, we’re seeing delays in appointments (with outside providers) due to the COVID-19 outbreak and staffing shortages in health care,” said Judy Q. Lilley, vice president of corporate communications for Wellpath. “The nation is in the midst of an unprecedented crisis in nursing and mental health staffing, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. We’re experiencing staffing challenges, as a result.”
Much of the turnover has been among the nursing staff.
“Our doctors, nurses, and other passionate clinical staff work in an incredibly challenging and unique environment,” Lilley said. “In jails, our work is akin to working in an emergency room, where we have limited time with patients who are often experiencing one of the worst moments of their lives.”
Christian Betancourt with FME News Service contributed to this report.
