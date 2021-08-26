It’s the last few days of August, and this week’s events are a great way to see the month out. Enjoy some free yoga in the park, go to a live music show, get ready for the Central Texas State Fair, or set the kids up for some extracurricular fun. Information on these and more below.
Local Events
Veterans2Employment is hosting a Veterans Resource Summit from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 27 at American Legion, 208 S. Park, Killeen. Go to https://www.veterans2employment.comor call 1-833-838-5627 for more information.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a Paint and Sip event at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St., Fort Hood. Participants will get to create a piece of art while enjoying drinks with friends. Admission is open to single soldiers 18 and up. Cost is $15, cash only. BOSS is also hosting a Table Tennis Tournament at 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. Trophies will be awarded to first and second place winners. This event is free and food and drink will be provided.
Free Yoga in the Park with instructor Joey Moehrholt will be from 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 28 at Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. No reservations required and there will be extra mats available for those that don’t have their own.
First United Methodist Church is hosting a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 29 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus, 3501 E. Elms Road, Killeen. To receive more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Marty Portmann at (254) 449-5501.For more information on donor eligibility call 1-800-366-2834 or visit www.carterbloodcare.org.
The Greater Killeen Community Clinic and Healthy Homes Division are hosting an Acute Community Care Clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. This event is for the uninsured that are 14 and up. Walk-ins only are welcomed. Call 254-618-4211 for more information.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting performer Lav Luv 9 p.m. Aug. 27 and 28. Tickets start at $10 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase.
The 2021 Central Texas State Fair will be from Sept. 2-5 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be livestock shows, carnival rides, a demolition derby, live entertainment, marketplace, rodeo events, and more. The concert lineup includes Wade Bowen, Pat Green, Flatland Cavalry and Aaron Watson. General admission for adults is $10 online or $14 at the gate. Admission for children under 12 and active-duty military with a valid ID are free. Go to https://www.centraltexasstatefair.com for a full schedule of events.
The Lampasas Beer Barn LTX BBQ Fest will be Sept. 10 and 11 at the Lampasas County Youth Livestock Association Show Barn, 283 U.S. Highway 190, Lampasas. The cook-off will also feature live music, a cornhole tournament, “Margarita Madness” competition, vendors and a kid’s barbecue contest. The cook-off has been designated a state championship and teams will compete for the title of overall grand champion with the opportunity to compete nationally. Registration is $175 for a team of four. General admission is $10 for both days; kids 16 and under, veterans, and active-duty military are free. For more information, call the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center office at 512-556-5172 or go towww.lampasaschamber.org.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Sunday Morning Group Run meets at a local park or trail every week. This Sunday, runners will meet at 7 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. This group is free and open to runners of all ages and experience levels. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
Family Fun
The City of Killeen Youth Advisory Commission is hosting the Black and White Boogie Special Needs Back-to-School Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. This event is free for all special needs students and will include music, dancing, giveaways, food, and more. Call 254-501-6390 for more information.
Fort Hood Youth Sports and Fitness hosts Home School Fitness from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. This program is for home-schooled kids ages 5 to 18 and is free. Participants must be registered with Child and Youth Services and have a valid sports physical on file.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is accepting registrations for the youth basketball season for kids 4 to 12 years old until Sept. 24. Cost is $62 for residents and $72 for non-residents. Go to www.ccpard.com for more information or call 245-542-2719.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at ASYMCA Killeen, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a Dragons and More Virtual Story Time and Craft at 11 a.m. Aug. 28, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. Items needed for the at-home craft include aluminum foil, air-dry clay, and beads or sequins for decoration. The library also the posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities and crafts posted throughout the week on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, hosts Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday for ages 3 to 5. The Great Escapes Youth Book Club meets every third Thursday of the month, and the Great Books Adult Book Club meets every second and fourth Monday of the month. Go to https://www.facebook.com/templepubliclibrary for more information.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly Aug. 27- Sept. 2, will be “Free Guy” at 8:30 p.m. and “Jungle Cruise” at 10:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
Joker’s Ice House Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting live music by Trey Rose from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 28. Cover is $10.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting Tejano music by DJ Sauce from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 28. No cover. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas from 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 27. Cover: $10. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 28. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
VFW Post 9192 Auxiliary, 301 Wolf St. in Killeen, will be hosting a Luau from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Aug. 28. This event will feature Hawaiian dancing and live music by Island Breeze. All are invited to attend and donations welcome.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Casey Baker and Colton Hawkinsat noon Aug. 27, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by the Blue Fuses from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 27, Caftan Live from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 29.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday is Vinyl Night and guests are invited to bring their favorite vinyl albums.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Megan Brucker and Charles Ott from 9 p.m. to midnight Aug. 27. Tickets are $7. Go to www.eventbrite.comto purchase in advance.
Pitstop Bar and Grill, 14595 Farm-to-Market- 439 in Nolanville, will host free live music by Jon and Faith Austin from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting its Full STEAM Ahead event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 28. This event is free and open to all ages and will feature exploration of illusions and a do-it-yourself activity. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “The World’s Largest Dinosaurs,” will be available to view until Sept. 26. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
