With kids returning to school in just a matter of weeks, take the opportunity to close out the month of July with some of the local events happening this weekend. Check out the listing below for details on family-friendly fun, live entertainment and performances, local markets, and more.
Local Events
The Art for Freedom: Exhibition to Bring Awareness to Human Trafficking will be from 5 to 8 p.m. July 29 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center,
3601 S. W. S. Young Drive. Admission is free and each school-age student in attendance will receive free school supplies while they last.
The 70s Drag Show will be from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. July 29 at American Legion Post 223, 208 S. Park St., Killeen. There will be five performers, soul food, cash bar, music, and more available. Admission is $7.
The Cowboy Marketplace at the Gatesville Rodeo will be from 4 to 8 p.m. July 29 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 30 at the Gatesville Civic Center, 301 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville. Admission is free.
The Blessings on the Block Community Outreach Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing non-perishable food items from 10 a.m. to noon July 30 at 901 S. Ann Blvd., Harker Heights. For more information email blessingsontheblock@gmail.com.
The Take the Lead Summer Health and Wealth Expo will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30 at Endeavors Performing Arts and Special Events Venue, 868 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen. There will be vendors, speakers, and experiences promoting health, wellness, and wealth building for women. General admission tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3zyZ8JJ.
The 29th annual performances of Salado Legends will be from 8 to 10:30 p.m. July 30 and Aug. 6 at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Table Rock Road, Salado. A catered dinner will be served to those with reservations at 7:15 p.m., with seating at the Tablerock picnic tables on the trail next to the amphitheater. Dinner tickets are $13 per person and reservation is required 24 hours in advance through www.CentralTexasTickets.com. Show tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students with ID, and $5 for children 12 and younger, and can be purchased online or at the gate.
Corky’s Bar, 13 S. Second St. in Temple, is hosting A Very Corky’s Variety Show at 8 p.m. July 30 with host Justin Moreno. Featured performers include MysticaFiora, Noah Johnson, and the Magical World of Jeffrey Jester. Go to www.tourtemple.com for tickets and more information.
The City of Killeen will host a free bulk trash drop off event from 8 a.m. July 28 to 5 p.m. July 30 at the Killeen Special Events Center, Clear Creek Water Tower, Long Branch, and Conder Park. Go to https://bit.ly/3zgpJuQ for more information.
The Centex Race Series Caliente 5K will be at 8 a.m. Aug. 6 at Ellison High School, 909 E. Elms Road, Killeen. Cost is $25 before Aug. 2 and will increase to $30 per runner after that date. Go to https://runsignup.com/caliente5k to register in advance.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held for runners of all ages and skill levels. This week’s run will be from 7 to 9 a.m. July 31 at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road,Harker Heights. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The 2022 Back-to-School Healthy Kids Day will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 at the Armed Services YMCA Killeen Wellness Center, 110 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. This event is free and open to the public. There will be inflatables, games, activities, music, rides, face-painting, food, and dozens of vendor booths with wellness resources for families.
The Just as Nice Consignment Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in conjunction with the Kids and Family Spring Expo from 1 to 4 p.m. July 30 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be shopping with a variety of vendors, character meet and greets, giveaways, and more at this event. Admission to the expo is $3 online and $4 at the door. Go to https://bit.ly/3ozMGEg for more information.
The Casey Memorial Library, 320272nd Street and W. 761st Tank Battalion Ave. on Fort Hood, is hosting a meet and greet event with author Tricia Stone-Shumaker, of the “Poppy’s Adventures” series, and her pet chickens from 10 a.m. to noon July 30. There will also be a Q&A, story time, crafts, and more at this free event.
Central Texas College will host its Community Field Day scholarship fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 30. at the Physical Education Center, Building 545, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. The event will feature a variety of games, food trucks, vendors, and water activities throughout the day and participants should expect to get wet. Tickets can be purchased on site or in advance at https://ctc4.me/CTCFieldDay, and are $5 for individuals and $15 for a family of four. Children ages three and under are free.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting Summer Camp for kids ages 5 to 12 years old from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Friday from now through Aug. 12. Each week is $72 per child. Lunch is provided every day and crafts, activities, pool time, and more will be available. Register in person at the office,1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove. Call 254-542-2719 or email amcwhorter@copperascovetx.gov for questions.
The Cohen Clinic at Endeavors Killeen, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, will host its Drive-Thru Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 30 while supplies last. The clinic also hosts a Summer Wellness Jamboree from 1 to 2:30 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 5. This free event features arts and crafts, games, movies, and physical activities for kids ages 5 to 10. Registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3b627Ra.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting A Night at Hogwarts free event from 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 29. There will also be a free Move and Groove Family Dance Party from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 3 for all ages. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library will host its Library Mini-Golf event, which is free for all ages, from 1 to 5 p.m. July 31 at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host the Scholastic Book Fair from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 25- 29. Call 512-556-3251 for more information.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from July 29 to Aug. 4, will be “Lightyear” at 8:45 p.m. and “Thor: Love and Thunder” at 10:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
The Hot Summer Sounds Concert Series, presented by the Baylor Scott and White Health Plan, will feature a live concert by the American Merit Band from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 29 at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Avenue A, Temple. The weekly outdoor concert series occurs every Friday evening in July. Admission is free.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by George Dearborne and Clete Bradley, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon July 29.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Weldon Henson from 8 p.m. to midnight July 29. Cover: $10. Niles City will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 30. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Jazz Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. July 29, Free Ransom from 6 to 9 p.m. July 30, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. July 31.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Score’s Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St. in Belton, hosts Open Mic Night with Jacob Augustine every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Gabor Nicholson from 1 to 4 p.m. July 30.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Kyle Reid at 7:30 p.m. July 29, Wayworn Traveler at 8 p.m. July 30, and High Country Flyersat 4 p.m. July 31.
Chupacabra Craft Beer & Salado Lone Star Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Karaoke with Rockin’ Rick from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday.
The Club Energy One-Year Anniversary Black and Gold Affair will be at 8 p.m. July 30 at 2100 E. Elms Road, Killeen. There will be live music and performances by Gillos, KM 1, Lady Shacklin, and more. Admission is $20. Go to https://bit.ly/3S95yaz to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Markets
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. Active-duty personnel and their families are admitted free through Labor Day.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Sept. 11. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
