Mothers and mother-figures deserve to enjoy themselves this weekend and there are a number of fun events happening to help them do so with friends or family. Check out the Central Texas Asian Pacific Festival, attend one of the Mother’s Day brunches or shopping markets, enjoy poetry and art at the events in Salado or Lampasas, or head to a local library for family fun.
Local Events
The Military Spouse Appreciation Day Drive-thru Bouquet Giveaway will be at 3 p.m. May 6 at Hood Stadium. The event is first come, first served while supplies last.
The Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering will be May 6-9 at various locations in Salado. There will be live music concerts, an artists’ reception, writers’ rendezvous, and a variety of activities. Go to https://saladocowboypoetry.com to see a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets.
The fifth annual Central Texas Asian Pacific Festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. May 7 at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. The festival will celebrate Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month and the cultures associated with it. There will be live entertainment, performances, vendors, food trucks and pop-up kitchens, and more during this free event.
Spare Time Texas, 5434 205 Loop in Temple, will host its inaugural Summer Crawfish Boil from 1 to 5 p.m. May 7. There will be live music by The Backroads Band, food, sand volleyball, yard games, and more available. Crawfish plates are $20 each.
Single Mom’s Society of Central Texas and ONE Academy is hosting the Single Mom’s Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at 709 W. Dean Ave., Killeen. Brunch and beverages will be served to all attendees. This event is free and childcare will be provided to kids 12 and under. Registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/382FkEO.
The 14th annual Central Texas Poetry and Prose event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. May 7 at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St., Salado. Admission is $10 per person and kids 12 and under are free. Local poets from the area will share their work at this event. Go to http://www.tablerock.org/index.php for more information.
The Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch will be from noon to 4 p.m. May 8 at the Endeavors Special Events Venue, 868 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen. Food will be catered by Jolly’s family restaurant and will include a selection of brunch entrées, sides, and beverages. A mimosa bar will also be available. Tickets range from $15 to $80. Go to https://bit.ly/3sdh8Gk to purchase in advance.
The Jackrabbit Run 5K, 10K, and 1-Mile Race will be at 8 a.m. May 14 at 1878 Post Office Road, Copperas Cove. Cost is $30 per runner for the 5K and 10K race, and $10 for the 1-mile. There will also be a virtual option. Go to https://runsignup.com/rabbitrun to register in advance.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Benji Brown at 8 and 10 p.m. May 6 and at 7:30 and 10 p.m. May 7. Tickets start at $20 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Downtown Temple’s First Friday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. May 6. There will be live music, late-night shopping, food, and more available at various businesses around the downtown Temple area. Go to www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information and a full schedule of events.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is open to all who are military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Lampasas Association for the Arts will host Art in the Park for Kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 at Campbell Park, 501 E. North Ave., Lampasas. This free event will feature live performances, films, face painting, and kids’ art activities.
Casey Memorial Library, 3202761st Tank Battalion Ave. on Fort Hood, is hosting Mother’s Day Cards and Crafts from 2 to 3:30 p.m. May 7. This free event is open to children of all ages to create a keepsake for their mother to enjoy.
Lemonade Day Weekend will be May 7 and 8 at various locations across Fort Hood. Registered children will have their lemonade stands open and ready for business. Go to https://lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area/ for a map stand locations.
The Fort Hood Homeschool Resource Fair in person. will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 20 at the Comanche Youth Center, 52019 Tank Destroyer Blvd. This free event is open to kids of all ages and their families. Contact your CYS School Liaison Office to RSVP.
The Fort Hood Child and Youth Services will host its Limitless Fitness Camp sessions from 8 a.m. to noon June 6- 10 for the first week, and 8 a.m. to noon June 13- 17 for the second week at the Bronco Youth Center. Featured activities will include laser tag, water activities, bike riding, hiking and more. Cost is $35 per week for children in second through sixth grades. Register by calling the office at 254-288-2214.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its Star Wars Day at the Library from 2 to 4 p.m. May 7 with a costume contest, light saber craft, jedi training, and more.There will also be a Star-Baby Play event from 2 to 4 p.m. May 7 for parents and their babies 18 months or younger to enjoy books, games, and more. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., hosts Children’s Story Time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Spanish-language Story Time at 11 a.m. Saturdays. There is also a Lego Block Party at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Children’s Game Time at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will STEAM Stories for preschoolers at 10:30 a.m. May 7.
Local Music
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter Acoustic Lunch with live music by Mike Stanley & Jaret Reddick, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash at noon May 6.Pecos and The Rooftops with Joint Custodywill also perform at 6 p.m. May 7. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Go to https://bit.ly/3OYDuoUfor tickets.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Kenny Orts and No Chance Band from 8 p.m. to midnight May 6. Cover: $10. People’s Choice will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 7. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music by local artists every Friday and Saturday night. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Chris Max from 6 to 9 p.m. May 6, the Clint Walker Blue Band from 6 to 9 p.m. May 7, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. May 8.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Wes Perryman at 7 p.m. May 6, Ryan Noumans at noon and Dustin Brown and the Nowat 7 p.m. May 7, and Chris Peterson at 4 p.m. May 8.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will host free live music by Astron+55 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 6.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Local Markets
The Shop ‘til You Drop Mother’s Day Weekend Pop-up Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 7 at 868 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen. There will be over 30 indoor and outdoor vendors available for shopping, as well as food and music. Admission is free. Go to https://bit.ly/3FgqsPf for more information.
Kick It, 4301 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, is hosting its Mother’s Day Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7. There will be vendors, food trucks, live music, and more at this free event.
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from until September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, will host its National Train Day event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7. There will be vendors and a number of family-friendly activities at this event. Tickets are $5 each and must be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/3w10z1A. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting a Victorian Lemonade Party from noon to 1:30 p.m. May 7. There will be activities, crafts, and lemonade for attendees of all ages. Registration is required and cost is $3 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3ykIxdp to register. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit the special exhibition, “New Views of the Dust Bowl: A collaborative exhibit from the Baylor University Department of Geosciences and the Mayborn Museum,” available to view now. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
