There are plenty of safe, socially-distanced events happening this weekend to have some Easter or springtime fun in the area. Head to one of the family-friendly egg hunting events, enjoy being outside at a local farm, or check out a farmers market. More information on these and more below.
Local Events
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, is hosting the Stonetree Classic Tournament beginning at 8:30 a.m. April 2. This event will include two-person teams, 27 holes, and three formats (Scramble, Best Ball, and Alternate Shot). Price is $60 for members, $75 for guests, and includes greens fee, cart fee, range balls, and lunch. Call 254-501-6575 for more information. The golf club also hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m.
Texas Skateland, 205 Cox Drive, Harker Heights, is hosting an Easter Party from 7 to 10 p.m. April 2. There will be door prizes, gifts, games, and more. Admission is $11 per person.
Downtown Temple’s First Friday event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. April 2 at various businesses around the downtown Temple area. There will be live music, late-night shopping, food, and more available. Go to www.downtowntemple.com/first-friday for more information on specials and a schedule of events.
Fort Hood’s Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Program is hosting its monthly Movie and Axe Throwing Trip from 1:45 to 5 p.m. April 3. Any unaccompanied or single soldier is eligible for this free event. To sign up, call BOSS at 254-287-6116 or stop by in person at Building 9212, Old Ironsides Ave. and 20th St., Fort Hood.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Terry Grossman at 9 p.m. April 2 and 3. Ticket prices range from $10 to $15 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Family Fun
Open Gate Cowboy Church is hosting its second annual Community Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 9:30 a.m. April 3 at W.M. Brook Park, 310 US-281, Lampasas. There will be hunts divided by age groups, live rabbits to pet, crafts, refreshments, raffles, prizes, and the Easter Bunny at this free event.
Killeen Recreation Services is hosting a Drive-Thru Eggsperience event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Children 12 and under, and special-needs participants 20 and under, will receive one free to-go Easter bag with candy, eggs, toys, and other surprises at this free event.
The Harker Heights Spring Egg Kit Drive-Thru will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 3 at the Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Families with kids ages 2 to 10 can pick up a free kit of pre-packaged eggs to use for a home egg hunt. Post photos to social media using the hashtag #HHSpringEggs. Call 254-953-5493 for more information.
The Clear Creek Exchange Easter Event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 3, Building 4250, Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. This free event will have games, crafts, prize drawings, a scavenger hunt, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny.
The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane, Temple, is open for Easter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 2 and 3. General admission tickets are $9.95 if purchased in advance online and $12.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com for a full list of Easter events and more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., Lampasas, is hosting a virtual story time event at 11 a.m. April 7 on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/lampasaslibrary.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting virtual Easter events like story time featuring “The Great Egg-Scape” at 10:15 a.m. April 2 and a how-to Easter egg craft at 2 p.m. April 3 on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Libraryhosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from April 2- 8, will be “Tom and Jerry” at 8 p.m. and “Godzilla vs. Kong” at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Mark Richey from 8 p.m. to midnight April 2. Cover: $10. Kris Gordon will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 3. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by The Storm’s I from 6 to 9 p.m. April 2 and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. April 4. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is celebrating its fifth anniversary this week starting witha Sing-a-Long with Fussy Fuss and Cyclop Toad from 7 to 9 p.m. April 2. There will be free live music by Wayworn Traveler at 11 a.m., Jonny Jukebox at 1:30 p.m., Ruby Dice at 4 p.m., and Lilly and the Implements at 6:30 p.m. April 3. Beth Lee will perform at 1 p.m. and Aubrey Hays will be at 4 p.m. April 4. Barrow also hosts Open Mic in the Taproom every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Pitstop Bar and Grill, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, is hosting free live music by Justin Cole from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. April 2.
Bold Republic Brewery, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting live music by Martian Folk at 7 p.m. April 2 and Doc Mojoe at 7 p.m. April 3.
Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton, is hosting free live music by JC Stringz from 6 to 9 p.m. April 2.
Farmers Markets
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. This month’s Family Day theme is “Secret Agent” and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 3. Go to www.templerrhm.orgfor more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The museum is hosting a Teddy Bear Tea Party from 2 to 3 p.m. April 10 for kids ages 4 to 8 years old. There will be a story time, etiquette lesson, and more. Call 512-556-2224 for more information and to reserve a spot ahead of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.