If you’re a parent with school-aged kids at home, make sure you check out the recurring Virtual Support Group for parents every Friday. Also, Texas A&M University-Central Texas is offering free, virtual math tutoring for kids to offer extra academic support. And don’t forget to take time for yourself by seeing a movie, having some family fun, or enjoying socially-distant live music this weekend. Details on these events below.
Local Events
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinarsevery week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more each week. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
The Armed Services YMCA Killeen, 110 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights, is hosting a Winter Coat Drive. New men’s and women’s coats can be dropped off in the blue bin at the facility entrance to support the Killeen Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Corey Holcomb at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 29 and 30. Tickets range from $30 to $40 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The City of Temple and Keep Temple Beautiful is hosting Operation: Dumpster Drop from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 30 for the Crestview District at 1503 E. Avenue J. Residents are encouraged to clean up their yards and neighborhood to help get rid of any trash or yard trimmings using the tools and materials made available near the dumpster. For additional information call 254-298-5999.
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its inaugural Disc Golf Tournament at 9 a.m. Jan. 30 at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road. Registration is $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents. Go to https://bit.ly/3muffk5 to register and for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. This Friday, there are multiple laser shows featuring classic rock music at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 9:30 p.m. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Family Fun
The fifth annual Mommy/Daddy and Me Sweetheart Tea Party will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Guests will enjoy three flights of tea servings, finger foods, sweet treats, and live entertainment. They will also learn about different countries and social etiquette during the event. Availability is limited to the first 100 guests and tickets are $10 per person. All proceeds will benefit Operation Stand Down Central Texas to assist homeless veterans. Go to https://bit.ly/3afZojS for tickets and more information.
The Virtual Support Group: Parenting School-Aged Children During A Pandemic event is from noon to 1 p.m. every Friday. This free, recurring event is hosted by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen. Parents will be able to connect with one another, learn about online learning platforms, and get tips on how to reduce stress at home. Register in advance by going to bit.ly/pandemicsupportgroup.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas offers free online math tutoring for kids in grades 1-5 from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Go to https://tamuct.libwizard.com/f/Tutoring-Spring2021 to register. Contact littlewarriors@tamuct.edu for more information.
The Gober Party House, 1516 W. Avenue H, Temple, is hosting a Sensory Play event for children 2 to 6 years old and will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 9. Pre-registration is required and the cost is $5 per session. Registration can be completed online at https://bit.ly/3m9C0tx. Call 254-298-5690 for more information.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 will be “The Croods: A New Age” at 7 p.m. and “The Marksman” at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There is also a Virtual Book Discussion Club at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.Curbside pickup is available at both Killeen Library locations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Social Coffee Bar, 3300 S. Fort Hood St., Suite A, Killeen, is hosting free live music by David Johnson from 9 p.m. to midnight Jan. 30. There is also a weekly Open Mic Comedy Night from 8 to 10:30 p.m. every Thursday.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Jazzline Conspiracy from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 29, the Bamboo Boat Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 30, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 31.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, hosts an Open Mic Night with Dustin Brown from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday. There will be free live music by Anthony Garcia at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 and Sophia Johnson at 4 p.m. Jan. 31.
Bold Republic Brewery, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting a free performance by Martian Folk at 7 p.m. Jan. 29. There will also be 90s Night Name That Tune Bingo at 7 p.m. Jan. 30.
Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road, Belton, is hosting free live music on the patio by Megan Brucker from 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 30.
Farmers Markets
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
