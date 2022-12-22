If you’re looking for something to do with the family, check out what’s happening this weekend. There’s a number of light displays, Christmas parties, pictures with Santa, and more happening to celebrate the holiday.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting its Holiday Fun Day at 11 a.m. Dec. 23 at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. There will be games, food, music, and an ugly Christmas sweater contest. There will also be a Movie and Axe Throwing Trip Dec. 24. The Holiday Luncheon will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 25. These events are open to any single or unaccompanied service member. Call 254-287-6116 or stop by headquarters in person to register.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will host its Christmas Party and Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree Bingo from 4 to 10 p.m. Dec. 23. There will be an ugly sweater contest, white elephant gift exchange, pot luck, and more.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill will host its Christmas Onesie Party at 9 p.m. Dec. 23. There will be food, music, karaoke, drink specials, and more.
The ‘Twas the Night Before Xmas Ol’ Skool Day Party will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. There will be food, games, music, and more. Tickets are $10 each. Go to https://bit.ly/3PJ7rdz to purchase.
Holy Trinity Catholic High School, 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will host its Lights of Joy event from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 17-31. Visitors can drive through the lights display on campus, and there will be a live nativity Dec. 17 and 18. The event is free but donations are welcome.
The annual Carlson Christmas Light Show will be from Dec. 1-23 at 7 and 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and at 7, 8, and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights. Extended hours will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and 25. The show is free and guests can tune to FM 88.1 to hear the music set to lights. Go to https://www.facebook.com/carlsonlightdisplay/ for more information.
The annual Nature in Lights 5.5-mile holiday light display is back and will be open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. now through Jan. 1, 2023, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. Santa’s Village will be available at the Live Oak Pavilion from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from now until Dec. 4 and open nightly Dec. 8-24. Cost is $20 for cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks; $35 for limos, 15-person passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for a 24-person passenger van; and $80 for a 47-person van or larger bus.
The Killeen Police Department is hosting the Blue Holiday Donation Drive through Dec. 24. Non-perishable food, new toys, new clothing, and gift cards will be accepted. Donations can be deposited at Killeen PD Headquarters, 3304 Community Blvd., or Integrity Rehab Killeen, 3302 Janelle Drive.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host Pictures with Santa from noon to 4 p.m. through Dec. 24. Pictures are free with a valid movie ticket purchase for that day. “The Polar Express” is also showing through Dec. 24 and visitors are invited to wear pajamas to each show. Go to www.TheBeltonianTheatre.com/Movies for tickets and showtimes.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 7036 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will host Visits with Santa from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 23.
The Killeen Mall, 2100 South W. S. Young Drive, is hosting Pictures with Santa now through Dec. 24. Go to https://www.killeenmall.com/santa/ to make a reservation and to view available hours.
Killeen Recreation Services will host its Daddy Daughter Dance: Waltzing in a Winter Wonderland from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 23, 2023, at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Tickets are on sale until Jan. 6, 2023. This event is for kids ages 4 to 12 and their father figures. Cost is $50 for both, and $25 per additional child. Go to https://bit.ly/3VhaLxI to register.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, will host the free, in-person Warriors at Ease Yoga Class from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday in December. This event is for veterans, military families, and community partners. Go to https://bit.ly/3OzvM4L to register.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on the library’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts its Game Days for Adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Westbound at 6 p.m. Dec. 23 and Welsh Avenue at 2 p.m. Dec. 24.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Craig Howell with the Somewhere in Texas Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Dec. 23. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host music by an Elvis tribute performer from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 23, and Santa will also be in attendance to visit with the kids.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. The museum is hosting its “Season’s Greetings: Holiday Cards” special exhibit now through Dec. 31. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. General museum admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
