Memorial Day weekend is typically considered the unofficial start of summer, and this weekend has plenty events to pack your calendars. Honor those that have lost their lives with a ruck march, ceremony, or remembrance walk. Or take advantage of the long weekend by checking out Killeen’s Latin Night, hearing live music at a local spot, or heading to the community pool.
Local Events
The City of Killeen will host Latin Night from 5 to 9 p.m. May 28 in Downtown Killeen, E. Avenue D and Gray Street. There will be food trucks, craft vendors, music by DJ Yogi, performances by Samba Flor, and salsa and bachata dancing with instructor Erika Garcia.
The Fort Hood Remembrance Memorial Display will be from sunrise to sunset May 27-31 at Sadowski Field on Fort Hood. The display will feature boots, flags, and pictures to honor fallen soldiers and is free and open to all.
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen, will host the Texas Metropolitan Ballet’s performance of, “Coppelia and Other Dances,” at 7 p.m. May 27 and 28, and 4 p.m. May 29. Tickets range from $14 to $18. Go to https://bit.ly/3wQcMbd to purchase in advance.
The Rucks on Main Memorial Day Ruck March will be at 9 a.m. May 28 at Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Avenue A in Temple. Marchers will fill their rucksacks with up to 40 pounds of non-perishable food items to be donated to charitable organizations while completing a 6-mile route through downtown and historic neighborhoods in north Temple. Cost is $60 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3MSXqYL to register. Race-day registration and packet pick-up will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m.
The City of Harker Heights and the Harker Heights Veterans Council will host its 2022 Memorial Ceremony and Remembrance Walk at 9 am. May 28 at Carl Levin Park Amphitheater, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. There will also be remarks by Mayor Spencer H. Smith and a traditional wreath laying to honor those who gave their lives.
Killeen Animal Services, 3118 Commerce Drive, will host a Kitten Shower Donation Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28. Visitors are invited to bring toys, blankets, kitten formula, cat food, bottles, and more to donate. There will also be an opportunity to meet the adoptable kittens.
The Killeen Memorial Day Ceremony will be at 10 a.m. May 30 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 Highway 195, Killeen. There will be guest speakers and welcoming remarks, the presentation of colors, national anthem, and more at this event which is open to the public.
The Gatesville Shivaree will be June 2-4 with a variety of events. The carnival will be from 7 to 10 p.m. June 2 and 3, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 4 near the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce, 2307 S. State Highway 36. Wristbands are $20. There will also be a Color Run at 8 a.m. June 4, a Cornhole Tournament at 11 a.m. June 4, Barbecue Cook-off June 3-4, live music by Little Texas and Ryan Turner at 8 p.m. June 4, and more. Go to https://www.facebook.com/GatesvilleShivaree/ for more information.
Liv and Let Live Yoga, 3803 Levy Lane in Killeen, hosts Yoga for Those Who Serve from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. This free class is open to all who are military, first responders, healthcare workers, and teachers.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. Laser Friday is May 27 with a Grateful Dead laser show at 6 p.m., Daft Punk at 7 p.m., and Led Zeppelin at 8 p.m. Warren’s Night Sky Tour will be at 5:30 p.m. May 28. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Fort Hood Child and Youth Services is now registering for its 2022 School Age Care Summer Camp, which will be from May 31 to Aug. 12. Kids who completed kindergarten through fifth grades are eligible, and camps will be located at Muskogee School Age Care and Walker School Age Care. The Youth Services Summer Camp will run concurrently, but is open to those that completed sixth to twelfth grades, and will be at Comanche Youth Center. Go to www.MilitaryChildCare.com or call Parent Central Services at 254-287-8029 to register.
Comanche Pool, 52932 Tank Destroyer Blvd. on Fort Hood, is hosting its Memorial Day Weekend Outdoor Pool Kickoff from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 28- 30. Cost is $4 per person and kids 3 and under are free.
The Temple Fire Department is hosting a free Car Seat Inspection event from 3 to 5 p.m. May 31 at 210 N. Third St., Temple. Attendees should bring their child, as well as know their height and weight information. Text Heidi Berard at 254-226-4727 with questions.
The Fort Hood Child and Youth Services will host its Limitless Fitness Camp sessions from 8 a.m. to noon June 6-10 for the first week, and 8 a.m. to noon June 13- 17 for the second week at the Bronco Youth Center. Featured activities will include laser tag, water activities, bike riding, hiking and more. Cost is $35 per week for children in second through sixth grades. Register by calling the office at 254-288-2214.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its 2022 Family Camp Read Summer Reading Club with both in-person and virtual events for all ages starting June 1. Go to https://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on the its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library, 205 E. Church Ave., hosts Children’s Story Time at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and Spanish-language Story Time at 11 a.m. Saturdays. There is also a Lego Block Party at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Children’s Game Time at 2 p.m. Thursdays. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host its Summer Reading Program during the month of June with programs geared for kids ages 3 to 10. Events will take place at the library and designated local parks throughout the week. Call 512-556-3251 or stop by the library to get a schedule and register. The Teen Reading Program will have an event at 3 p.m. every Tuesday in June for teens ages 11 to 17.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly from May 27 to June 2, will be “The Bad Guys” at 8:30 p.m. and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” at 10 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
The Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St., will host its Summer Reading Program June 14 to July 21. There will be a number of in-person, weekly programs available for participants. Go to www.copperascovetx.gov/library for tickets and more information.
Local Music
Sean’s Pub, 1827 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 in Harker Heights, will host live music by Mojo Griggs at 8 p.m. May 28.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Weldon Henson from 8 p.m. to midnight May 27. Cover: $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. May 28. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music by local artists every Friday and Saturday night. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by the Backroads Band from 6 to 9 p.m. May 27, Morningstar Trio from 6 to 9 p.m. May 28, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. May 29.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Amanda Brown at 7 p.m. May 27, Ryan Youmans at noon May 28, and Walt Wilkins at 5 p.m. May 29.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Jacob Augustine from 3 to 5 p.m. May 28.
Local Markets
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Check out the special exhibit, “Lonesome Dove,” featuring photos from the filming of the classic television series, on display now until June 25. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visit the special exhibition, “New Views of the Dust Bowl: A collaborative exhibit from the Baylor University Department of Geosciences and the Mayborn Museum,” available to view now. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.