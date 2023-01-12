This weekend there’s something for everyone going on. Check out the monster truck show, go on a weekend trip to Houston, take the family on a hike, or volunteer to clean up the community. Read on for more details.
Local Events
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers will host its Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Houston Overnight Trip from Jan. 13- 15. Attendees will enjoy the MLK Parade, Buffalo Soldiers Museum, city attractions, and a trip to Dave and Buster’s. Cost is $125 per person (cash only) and includes breakfast, lodging, transportation and admission to the museum. Call 254-287-6116 or 254-245-4040, or stop by BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave. on Fort Hood to register. This event is open to single or unaccompanied soldiers.
The fifth annual So Natural Veggie and Art Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be vendors, cooking demos, guest speakers, entertainment, an art competition, and more. Admission is $10. Go to https://bit.ly/3ZoIh8x for tickets and more information.
The Lonestar Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $10 for adults, $15 for a weekend pass, and free for kids 12 and under.
The No Limits Monster Truck and Thrill Show will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13, and 1 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Bell County Expo Center. General admission ranges from $20 to $35. Go to https://bit.ly/3VY3BPa for tickets.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, in partnership with PenFed Credit Union, will host the MLK Day of Service Roadside Cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 14. Volunteers can meet in the parking lot of McAlister’s Deli, 232 Robert Griffin III Blvd., for check-in and area assignments. Necessary supplies will be provided to all participants. Contact Roxanne Flores at rflores@copperascovetx.govor 254-547-4221 for more information.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting a food donation drive to benefit the KISD H.A.R.P. (Homeless Awareness Response Program). Items can be donated and dropped off at the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, or at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, until Jan. 28. Non-perishable and canned food items will be accepted. Email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Sunday Morning Group Run meets at a local park or trail every week. This Sunday, runners will meet at 7 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. This group is free and open to runners of all ages and experience levels. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
USO Kids will host Winnie the Pooh Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at USO Fort Hood, 121 761st Tank Battalion Ave. This event is geared toward military children 8 and under and their families. There will be a cartoon showing and snacks available. Registration is free but is required in advance by going to https://bit.ly/3XqL52U.
The Next GO (Get Outside) Heights Hike will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Road, Harker Heights. This event is beginner friendly and all ages are welcome. Go to bit.ly/3ZsFHOP to register. Hikers should bring water and a flashlight.
The Fort Hood Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th Street and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
The City of Temple Parks and Recreation’s 23rd annual Father-Daughter Dance, presented by Extreme Cheer and Tumble, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Frank W. Mayborn Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. There will be dancing, photo opportunities, and more. Dress code ranges from casual to formal. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.templeparks.com/fatherdaughterdance.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, will host the free, in-person Warriors at Ease Yoga Class from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday in December. This event is for veterans, military families, and community partners. Go to https://bit.ly/3OzvM4L to register.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host a virtual performance of Singing Zoologist Lucas Miller at 2 p.m. every Saturday in January. The All About Shapes Family Story Time for all ages will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 8 p.m. to midnight Jan. 13. Cover is $10. Texas Double Shot will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 14. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Kyle Mathis from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 14.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by The Anna Larson Band at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 and Walt Wilkins at 4 p.m. Jan. 15.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host live music by Trevor Helt from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 13, Jon Austin and Mojo Filter from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 14, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 15.
Local Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. General museum admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
