There’s a lot going on in the weekend leading into Thanksgiving that local residents may want to check out. Residents may be interested in events like the Music Association of Central Texas Music and Arts Festival, the annual Central Texas State Cemetery’s wreath preparation event, the Killeen Family Volunteer: Love Your Park Day, Turkey Golf Scramble, and many more.
Local Events
The Fort Hood Strongest Competition will be at 8 a.m. Nov. 20 at Warrior Way Fitness Center, 87030 Old Ironside Ave., Fort Hood. This individual men’s and women’s competition will feature events like Ricky’s Medley, dead lift, log clean and press, and Atlas Stone. Awards will be presented to the overall winner in each weight class. Weigh-in will begin at 6:45 a.m. Cost is $15 for military-affiliated competitors and $20 for those that are non-affiliated. Go to https://bit.ly/3FrtPBR to register in advance.
The Turkey Golf Scramble will be at 9 a.m. Nov. 20 at The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Battalion Avenue, Fort Hood. This four-person scramble is $60 per person and includes golf, mulligan, and lunch. On-site registration will be from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Call 254-287-4130 for more information.
The Central Texas Theatre Workshop Series will host a Tap and Jazz for Musical Theatre Workshop from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. Tickets are $25 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3kERwys to register in advance.
The Friends of the Central Texas State Cemetery are hosting a wreath preparation event at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Volunteers are invited to attend and prepare the wreaths that will be laid on each grave at the Central Texas State Cemetery at 10 a.m. Nov. 27. This event will likely last two hours, depending on the number of volunteers that attend. Go to www.wreathsforvets.org for more information.
The Four Winds Intertribal Society is hosting The Gathering from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St., Belton. This free event is open to the public and will feature Native American music, dancing, food, vendors, and more.
The Fort Hood Main Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Blvd., will host a book signing event with author Lila Holley from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 20.
Play It by Ear Media is hosting, “About Last Night: Spoken Word and Live Music Affair,” from 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 20 at Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $30 for VIP. Go to https://bit.ly/3noMVCufor more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
The 25th annual Nature in Lights trail is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. every night through Jan. 2, 2022, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, Belton. This drive-through holiday tradition features 5.5 miles of outdoor holiday light displays. Santa’s Village will be open Thursday through Sunday Nov. 18 to Dec. 5, and nightly Dec. 9- 24. Admission is $20 for cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks; $35 for limos, 15-passenger vans, and RVs; $55 for 24-passenger vans; and $80 for 47-passenger vans or larger buses.
The Killeen ISD Homeless Awareness Response Program is hosting a Coat Drive from now until Jan. 3, 2022. Drop-off locations include the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, and the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. The drive will accept donations of new and gently used coats, winter hats, gloves, and scarves. New socks and underwear will also be accepted. Call 254-953-5493 or email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College is hosting Warren’s Night Sky Tour, hosted by Staff Astronomer Warren Hart, at 5 p.m. Nov. 20. The theater also features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Killeen Family Volunteer: Love Your Park Day will begin at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 20 at Conder Community Park, 810 Conder St., Killeen. Volunteers are invited to join to plant trees, pickup trash, clean the basketball court area, and more. Call 254-501-6390 for more information.
The High Chapparal Youth Center, 5485 Hoover Hill Road, Fort Hood, is hosting The Arts Attack Fall Clinic from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 22- 26 (but closed on Nov. 25 for the holiday). For more information call 254-287-5646. This free event is open to children in grades six to 12 that are registered with Child Youth Services. There will be an escape room, Bob Ross canvas art, a Michael Jackson impersonator, ceramics painting, and more.
The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane, Temple, will have fresh, pre-cut Christmas trees available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, and 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays, throughNov. 20 or when all trees are sold. Call 254-931-9564 for more information.
The Killeen Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, will invite kids to drop off letters to Santa from Nov. 22 to Dec. 13. Letters can be dropped off from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Call 254-501-6390 for more information.
The Ball Hard Thanksgiving Elite Basketball Camp will be from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 22- 24 at the Killeen Family Recreation Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Cost is $125 per player. Registration can be completed in person at the center or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/killeen. Players ages 6 to 16 will learn skills such as ball handling, defense, and shooting.
Free math and literacy tutoring is available for kids in grades four and up every Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. for elementary-level kids and from 5 to 8 p.m. for secondary school children at Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29 in Georgetown, is hosting its annual Fall Festival daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, until Nov. 21. There will be a corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon and pony rides, games, seasonal food, and more available. Tickets are $16.95 a person Monday through Thursday, and $19.95 Friday to Sunday. Go to https://www.sweeteats.com for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host a Virtual Yoga with Baby Class at 1 p.m. Nov. 20. Call 254-953-5492 or e-mail reference@harkerheights.gov to register for this free class. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
Local Music
Casey Donahew will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Tickets are $30 in advance, and increase in price the day of the show. Go to www.bellcountyexpo.com for tickets and more information.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Brady Honeycutt from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Cover: $10. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 20. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Lilly and The Implements from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19, Jon Austin and Mojo Filter from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 20, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 21.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting the Music Association of Central Texas Music and Arts Festival from noon to 10 p.m. Nov. 20. Patricia Vonne will headline, and there will be acts by 18 local musicians and bands. An artist market with a variety of vendors will also be available. Admission is free. There will also be free live music by Freddie Fuller, The Singing Cowboy, and Sidekicks Don Ray and Brett Danaher at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Farmers Markets
Belton Market Day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Downtown Belton Historic District. Streets will be closed off to traffic to allow for guests to enjoy shopping from local businesses, crafters, artists, food vendors and more. Go to https://www.downtownbelton.com/ for more information.
The Killeen Farmers Market will host its holiday market from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. There will be local farmers, arts and crafts, music, bakers, and specialty product makers. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Its new exhibit, “Facing the Inferno: The Wildfire Photography of Kari Greer,” is on display now until Jan. 15, 2022. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting Journey into the Past: A Native American Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20. This free event will feature games, crafts, information on Native American cultures and traditions, and more. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “The Fragile Bee,” composed of photographs and printsby artist Nancy Macko, is now on display until Nov. 28. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
