Flavors 3.JPG

Patricia Adams of Courtyard Marriott puts the finishing touches on the chocolate mousse at the Flavors of Central Texas event in Killeen in 2019. This year's Flavors of Central Texas will be from 2 to 7 p.m. at Santa Fe Plaza, 200 E. Avenue D, Killeen.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald staff writer

While many will leave town in the coming days for spring break vacation, those that stay local will have plenty of options to keep both the kids and themselves busy. Check out Flavors of Central Texas, Corkys Comedy Showcase, the Ink Masters Tattoo Show, as well as family-friendly events at the local libraries and museums. Read on for more information.

March 10

