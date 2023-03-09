While many will leave town in the coming days for spring break vacation, those that stay local will have plenty of options to keep both the kids and themselves busy. Check out Flavors of Central Texas, Corkys Comedy Showcase, the Ink Masters Tattoo Show, as well as family-friendly events at the local libraries and museums. Read on for more information.
March 10
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 8 p.m. to midnight March 10. Cover is $10. Wild Horses will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 11. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Curtis McMurtry at 7 p.m.March 10, the Anna Larson Bandat 7 p.m. March 11, and Wayworn Traveler at 4 p.m. March 12.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host live music by Chris Max from 6 to 9 p.m. March 10, and Martian Folk at 6 p.m. March 11 and noon March 12.
March 11
Flavors of Central Texas will be from 2 to 7 p.m. at Santa Fe Plaza, 200 E. Avenue D, Killeen. There will be vendors exhibiting their own food and beverages for visitors to try. This event is free and is hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce.
The Darnall Army Medical Center, 36065 Santa Fe Ave. on Fort Hood, will host its eighth annual Baby Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be resources, tours, information booths, and more for new or expecting parents. Call 254-288-8400 for more information.
Corkys Wine and Beer Bar Comedy Club inside Tour Temple, 13 S. Second St. in Temple, will host its Comedy Showcase at 8 p.m. Featured performers will include Allison Wojtowecz, Ke’Juan Moses, Eric Snader, and Jimmy Smoltich. General admission is $15 and VIP tickets are $25 each. Go to https://bit.ly/3T19Vp0 to purchase in advance.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Andrew Jones from 2 to 5 p.m.
March 12
The Black Girl Magic: A Seat at the Table event will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. Tickets will include lunch, live music, opportunities to network, and more. Cost is $40 for lunch but admission is free to view vendors and to network. Go to https://bit.ly/3mz8FgR for more information and to purchase tickets.
March 13
The ASYMCA Killeen Spring Break Camp will be March 13-17 and registration is open now. Cost is $100 for members and $125 for non-members with a $25 registration fee for kids not currently enrolled in before and after school care. Sign up at the Wellness Center, 110 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights.
Temple Parks and Recreation’s Spring Break Film Camp will be March 13-17 for kids ages 14 to 17 at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliot Drive, Temple. Participants will learn about film composition, screenwriting, acting, directing, and more. Cost is $25 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/41EtFmn for details and registration.
March 14
The Lampasas Animal Shelter, 301 College St., will host a Kids Day Class on animal safety and enrichment at 1 p.m. Kids ages 5 to 15 years old will learn about animal handling, basic training, pet safe treats, get a tour of the shelter, and more. Parents are required to stay with their child during this time. Call 512-556-8586 to register for this free event.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its Spring Break Science Workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. Kids ages 7 to 12 will receive a kit to make a hand generator. Registration is free but required in advance by calling 254-953-5496. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Fort Hood Child and Youth Services Sitter Class will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the High Chaparral Youth Center, 5485 Hoover Hill Road, Fort Hood.This class is free and open to grades sixth to 12. Go to https://bit.ly/3LawHZH to enroll.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, will host a Coffee and Coloring event for adults from 6 to 7 p.m. This free event will feature coffee and self-care coloring and painting. Go to https://bit.ly/3J5fH4x to register in advance.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host its “How Pinteresting” craft event featuring felt bluebonnets at 5 p.m. March 14. Cost is $5 for materials. Call 512-556-3251 to sign up in advance. There will also be a St. Patrick’s Day Story Time and Treasure Hunt at 10:30 a.m. March 15.
March 15
Joe McDermott, the award-winning children’s song writer and composer, will perform from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
March 16
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host its seminar, “Peaches and Plums,” presented by Certified Master Gardener William “Bill” Walker, at 6 p.m. at the BCMGA Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St., Belton. The seminar is free but limited to the first 50 people to sign-up. Donations will be accepted to support continuing education opportunities in Bell County. Register at bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
The Ink Masters Tattoo Show will be from March 16- 19 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. There will be over 160 tattoo and piercing artists available during this time. Admission is $20 per day or $35 for a weekend pass. There will also be free giveaways, food and more.
Upcoming Events
The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation’s annual Family Camp Out will be April 1-2 at Dana Peak Park. There will be a variety of staff-provided activities, and a dinner of hamburgers and hotdogs. Participants must bring their own tent and camping supplies. Cost is $15 per person and is free for those 5 and under. Go to https://bit.ly/3Zvrhwo to register.
Recurring Events
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts Asanas and Ales every Saturday at 9 a.m. This yoga class includes a beverage of choice. Cost is $20 per individual or $30 for couples.
The Fort Hood Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. The “Quanah Parker Exhibit: One Man, Two Worlds,” is on display now through April 15. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host a week of Spring Break activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14- 17. Tuesday’s theme is Tall Tales, Wednesday is Old Fashioned Toys and Games, Thursday is Geometry, and Friday is Nature Art. These events are free and open to all ages. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “Ode to East Texas: Landscapes by Lee Jamison,” is on display now through April 16. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., will host live music by singer/songwriter Carol Montag at 7 p.m. March 11. The concert will be a tribute to Joni Mitchell, Judy Collins, and Joan Baez. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the Salado Museum or by calling 254-947-5232. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
