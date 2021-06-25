The Texas Department of Transportation is working on a project to make Interstate 14 safer for drivers and first responders.
Piles of sand were seen in the grass along the westbound lanes of I-14 this week as TxDOT employees work to implement an “intelligent transportation systems” project spanning from the Coryell County line to Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
The endeavor is part of a $600 million statewide investment in safety projects and TxDOT’s “Road to Zero” safety initiative which aims to reduce traffic deaths on Texas roadways by half by 2035, according to TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith.
“This project includes the construction of fiber optics and traffic cameras,” Smith said in an email about the project. “This includes replacing an existing overhead Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) and installing a new structure/DMS within the project limits.”
Smith said the cameras would help first responders in the event of a traffic accident.
“It helps with emergency response,” he said. “If there’s a crash on the roadway, the traffic cameras give a bird’s-eye view of what’s going on and can help responders. The DMS sign can, of course, display good public information, like lane closures or upcoming road work, that can give the traveling public a heads up on upcoming closures and such.”
The Road to Zero campaign aims to eliminate deaths on Texas roadways by 2050.
