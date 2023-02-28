Killeen is seeking public input on ideas for rebranding “Historic Downtown.”
The city has partnered with CivicBrand, which has branded downtowns for cities such as Waco and Burleson, Killeen officials said in news release Tuesday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Killeen is seeking public input on ideas for rebranding “Historic Downtown.”
The city has partnered with CivicBrand, which has branded downtowns for cities such as Waco and Burleson, Killeen officials said in news release Tuesday.
The city wants to bring residents’ vision for downtown Killeen to life, the release said. A survey is open asking participants about their ideas and visions for what downtown should be.
Questions surround residents’ previous impressions of downtown versus current day, and ideas community members have for how downtown can look in the future.
A link to the survey can be found at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Downtown and will be open until March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.