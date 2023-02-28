Downtown Killeen

Killeen City Council members are considering amending the city's vacant structure registration ordinance to compel property owners to maintain "minimum standard of care" for vacant or abandoned buildings downtown.

Killeen is seeking public input on ideas for rebranding “Historic Downtown.”

The city has partnered with CivicBrand, which has branded downtowns for cities such as Waco and Burleson, Killeen officials said in news release Tuesday.

