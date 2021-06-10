Now that school is out, there is a lot of extra time to spend with the family. Take them to the Summer Sunflower Fest at Robinson Family Farm, enjoy some fun and food at the Food Truck Festival in Copperas Cove, or catch a free outdoor movie. There are also plenty of programs and events hosted by local libraries throughout the summer available. Check the listing for more information.
Local Events
The Fort Hood Lazy Days of Summer Virtual Resilience Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12 on the III Corps and Fort Hood Family Programs Facebook Page, facebook.com/FHFamilyPrograms/. There will be a virtual pet adoption, MWR activity updates, landscape care guide, summer treat ideas, and craft activity during this time.
The City of Copperas Cove and Parks and Recreation are hosting the fourth annual Food Truck Festival from 6 to 10 p.m. June 12 at City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. This event will feature an 80s theme and will include a line-up of various food trucks, beer and wine tents, market vendors, yard games, kid activities, live music by DysfunkshunJunkshun, and more. Entry fee is $5 per car load or $1 per person for walk-ins.
Moose Lodge Copperas Cove, 2828 S. Farm-to-Market 116, is hosting a Cornhole Tournament at 1 p.m. June 12. This event is open to the public and registration fee is $20 per person. There will also be plates of wings and fries available for purchase. Call 254-535-7186 for more information.
The 246th Army Birthday Celebration will be from 3 to 8 p.m. June 14 at Sadowski Parade Field, Fort Hood. There will be a virtual concert by Gary Sinise, cake cutting ceremony, 1st Cavalry Division Band, activities, and more at this free event.
Amy’s Attic Self Storage, 800 Prospector Trail, Harker Heights, is hosting a Free Snow Cone Event from 2 to 3:30 p.m. June 16. The first 100 people to claim their snow cone will receive a free color-changing cup.
The 11th annual Schoepf’s Barbecue Vaquero Classic will be at 11:30 a.m. June 17 at Mill Creek Golf Club, 1610 Club Circle, Salado. This event will benefit Belton ISD athletics and local charities. Call or email Ronnie Schoepf at 254-421-3424 or ronnie@schoepfsbbq.com to sign up and for more information.
The H-E-B Summer Run to Fun 5K will be at 8 a.m. June 19 at South Park, 2602 Dennis St., Copperas Cove. Registration is $30 per runner and t-shirts will be provided to the first 150 participants. Go to copperascove.com/heb-summer-run-to-fun/ to register.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Killeen Movies in Your Park event will be at 7:30 p.m. June 11 at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center Amphitheater, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. This free event will feature a showing of the movie, “The Croods: A New Age.” Guests are invited to bring their own concessions, chairs, and blankets.
The Karaoke and Pajama Party Night will be at 5 p.m. June 11 at High Chaparral Youth Center, Building 5485, Fort Hood. This family-friendly event is free. For more information call 254-287-5646.
The Robinson Family Farm is hosting its Summer Sunflower Fest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday now through June 27. There will be flower picking, live music, games, entertainment, attractions, photo opportunities, and more available. Tickets are $10.95 in advance and $14.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com/sunflowers for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a Book Sale in the Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12 in the library park. The library is also hosting its “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading Program now through June 23. Kids 17 and under can sign up to participate at the library. A virtual story time will be at 9:30 a.m. every Monday on Facebook Live. In-person events occur at 10 a.m. every Wednesday at the library. Go to https://bit.ly/34FSTEO for a full schedule of events and to learn more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting an in-person event with Singing Zoologist Lucas Millerat 11 a.m. June 16 at Carl Levin Park, 307 Miller’s Crossing. Register at the library or call 254-953-5491 to attend. The Summer Reading Club is also happening from now through Aug. 14 with both online and in-person activities and events. Go to http://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. In-person visitors and curbside pickup are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting a Summer Reading Club for all ages. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3ci75YC for adults, https://bit.ly/2S6NGmK for kids, and https://bit.ly/3wS5lgG for teens. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s lineup, showing nightly from June 10-17, will be “Scoob!” at 8:45 p.m. and “A Quiet Place Part II” at 10:15 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. General admission is $12.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting live music by the Treble Soul from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 12. Cover is $10. Jon and Faith Austin will play acoustic music during the Texas Humane Heroes Adoption event from 11:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 13.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Drew Moreland and Jesse Stratton at noon June 11, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free. Schoepf’s will also host the sixth annual Lowell Randolph/Kevin Coats Memorial Washer Tournament at 11 a.m. June 12. In addition to the washer tournament, there will also be a live auction at 5 p.m. A free concert with live music by Jake Worthington and Bri Bagwellwill be at 6 p.m. June 17.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Hyway Traveler from 8 p.m. to midnight June 11. Cover: $10. Dave Jorgenson will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. June 12. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Beth Lee and The Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. June 11 and G. Samuels from 6 to 9 p.m. June 12. Fire Street also hosts Finish the Lyrics Trivia every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can be from one to five people and it is free to play with a chance to win prizes.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., Temple, is hosting free live music by Wade Ralston from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 11.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, will host free live music by The Western Express at 7 p.m.June 12 and Amanda Brown at 4 p.m. June 13.There will also be a free outdoor showing of the movie, “Shrek,” at sunset June 11, as well as a Summer Lecture Series by Clark Wernecke from the Gault Archaeological Site at 2 p.m. June 13. Barrow also hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday is Vinyl Night and guests are invited to bring their favorite vinyl albums to listen to.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Lance Wade Thomas from 9 p.m. to midnight June 11. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/3gkNmJi.
Farmers Markets
Paply’s Gifts and Antique Mall, 5505 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen, is hosting its Mid-Month Craft and Food Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12. There will be handmade goods, art, gifts, and more available for purchase.
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, isfrom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
