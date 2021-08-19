This weekend, enjoy local art and culture at the Killeen Poetry Slam and Rhythm & Vibes music showcase, laugh with comedian Lil Duval at Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, or take the kids to meet their favorite “Paw Patrol” characters at Cinergy Copperas Cove. Read on for details on these events and more.
Local Events
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a Masquerade Pool Party at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Patton Pool, 5774 24th St., Fort Hood. Admission to this adult-only event is $10 per person and there will be prizes awarded to the best-dressed.
The Killeen Poetry Slam and Rhythm & Vibes music showcase will begin at 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. The music showcase will kick off the event with performances by local music artists. The poetry slam will start at 6 p.m. and feature poets from all over Texas competing for a $1,500 cash prize. General admission tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Go to https://bit.ly/3k9iZXU to purchase tickets and for more information.
The Lonestar Gun Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 21 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $7 for adults per day, or $10 for a weekend pass, and children 12 and under are free. Go to www.lonestargunshows.com for more information.
The Negrete Firefighter Foundation Inc. is hosting a Celebration of Life and Non-Profit Kickoff from 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 21 at Camp Caylor Wine and Beer Yard, 146 County Road 4814, Copperas Cove. There will be live music, cornhole tournaments, a silent auction, food trucks, a cake walk, children’s activities, and more at this event. Tickets are $5 per car load or $1 per person for walk-ins. Go to https://bit.ly/3yag7iN for advance tickets and more information.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting Lil Duval at 7 and 10 p.m. Aug. 20- 22. Tickets start at $35 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase.
The 2021 Central Texas State Fair will be from Sept. 2- 5 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be livestock shows, carnival rides, a demolition derby, live entertainment, marketplace, rodeo events, and more. The concert lineup includes Wade Bowen, Pat Green, Flatland Cavalry, and Aaron Watson. General admission for adults is $10 online or $14 at the gate. Admission for children under 12 and active-duty military with a valid ID are free. Go to https://www.centraltexasstatefair.com for a full schedule of events.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Sunday Morning Group Run meets at a local park or trail every week. This Sunday, runners will meet at 7 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. This event is free and open to runners of all ages and experience levels.Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
Family Fun
Cinergy Copperas Cove, 402 Constitution Drive, is hosting its monthly breakfast event at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 21. The characters from “Paw Patrol: The Movie” will be available in person to meet and take pictures with in-person attendees. The $15.99 event ticket includes a movie screening, breakfast, and $5 game card.
The Touch a Truck event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple. This free event will allow children of all ages to climb aboard and explore large vehicles of all types. Pre-registration is encouraged by going to https://bit.ly/3fr2q8e.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at ASYMCA Killeen, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, hosts Preschool Story Time at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday for ages 3 to 5. The Great Escapes Youth Book Club meets every third Thursday of the month, and the Great Books Adult Book Club meets every second and fourth Monday of the month. Go to https://www.facebook.com/templepubliclibrary for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host a Back-to-School Story Time and Craft event at 10 a.m. Aug. 25.
Local Music
Joker’s Ice House Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting live music by Greg Showman and The Back Creek Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 21. Cover is $10.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting Tejano music by DJ Oz from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 21. No cover. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Brady Honeycutt from 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 20. Cover: $10. 35 South will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 21. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Chuck Wimer and September Moonat noon Aug. 20, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by the Back Roads Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 20, Beth Lee and The Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 22.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday is Vinyl Night and guests are invited to bring their favorite vinyl albums. There will be free live music by Chad Richard at 8 p.m. Aug. 20, Wes Perryman at 8 p.m. Aug. 21, and The Jolly Jankin String Band from 4to 6 p.m. Aug. 22.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Ethan Smith and Dirt Road Rebellion with Avery Woodruff from 9 p.m. to midnight Aug. 21. Tickets are $8. Go to https://bit.ly/3ARAN0wto purchase in advance.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., Temple, will host live music by the Justin Hewitt Band from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “The World’s Largest Dinosaurs,” will be available to view until Sept. 26. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
