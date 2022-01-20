With the cold weather this weekend, participating in the 5K to the Polar Bear Plunge is a perfect way to spend a Saturday. Or, warm up inside by doing some shopping at the Sami Show Marketplace, take the kids to the theater for Saturday morning breakfast at The Cove Theater, or visit a local museum. More information on these and more in the listing.
Local Events
The Phantom Warrior Scramble will be at noon Jan. 21 at The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. This four-person team scramble is $40 per person with an optional $5 mulligan. Call 254-287-4130 to sign up. Same-day registration will start at 11 a.m.
The Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas is hosting a free six-class series, “A Healthier You: Master the Tools to Make Living with Chronic Pain More Manageable,” from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 14 and 21, Feb. 4 and 18, and March 4 and 11 at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. Participants will receive a workbook to keep and an opportunity to join the monthly support group. RSVP is required by calling Theresa Mireles at 254-770-2346.
The Centex Race Series 5K to the Polar Bear Plunge will be at 8 a.m. Jan. 22 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. Runners will be invited to join the Polar Plunge in the City Park Pool upon completion of the race. Registration is $20 per person in advance. Go to https://bit.ly/3fiEh3o to sign up. Same-day registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. Participating in only the plunge at 10 a.m. is free.
The Sami Show Marketplace will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 22 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be art, décor, gifts, home goods, clothing, and more available for purchase. Admission is $6 for adults and children 12 and under are free.
The Gno G. Lewis Lodge #622, 1309 Pecan Grove Drive in Copperas Cove, is hosting a Community Fish Fry fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 22. Meal will include fish, hush puppies, and a choice of two sides. Plates are $10 each. Delivery, pick-up, and sit-in dining is available.
Apache Arts and Crafts Center will host a Paint and Sip event from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26 at Sam Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St., Fort Hood. Cost is $30 per person and includes all painting supplies. Pre-registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3qJ217i.
The Country and Western Dance is from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D, Temple. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a finger food to share.
Sam Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St., Fort Hood, hosts a Books and Brew adult book club from 7 to 8 p.m. every fourth Wednesday of the month. This month is the inaugural meeting and members will gather for a discussion on favorite book-to-movie adaptations. This event is free and open to all adults.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, is hosting its Virtual Night Sky Tour from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 26. Astronomer Warren Hart will discuss the constellations that will be visible in the night sky throughout the month of February. Watch online at www.facebook.com/CTCHMLibrary. The science theater also features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Cove Theater, 111 W. Avenue D in Copperas Cove, is hosting Saturday Morning Breakfast at the Movies from 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 22. A breakfast bar and classic cartoons on the big screen are included for $6.99 per person. Kids 2 and under are free.
The Keep Copperas Cove Pancake Breakfast fundraiser will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Jan. 22 at Applebee’s Bar and Grill, 2525 Highway 190, Copperas Cove. Tickets are $10 per person.
The twenty-second annual Father Daughter Dance, presented by Extreme Cheer and Tumble, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 4 and 5 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third Street, Temple. Tickets are $12 per person and must be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/3I4R8To. Admission includes a special gift bag, photobooth, refreshments, and a professional photo opportunity. This event is for fathers or father figures of all ages and daughters 18 and under.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will be offering amnesty and forgiveness for late fees on all overdue library materials that are returned now through Jan. 30. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual/In-Person Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a STEAM Day: Lego Robotics for Homeschoolers class at 10 a.m. Jan. 25. This free program is for homeschooled kids ages 7 to 11. The STEAM Day: Lego Robotics for School Kids class will be at 4 p.m. Jan. 25 for those aged 7 to 11 years old. Sign up by Jan. 22 by calling 512-556-3251 or stopping by the library.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Jan.21. Cover: $10. Dave Jorgenson will perform from 9 p.m. to midnight Jan. 22. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, is hosting free live music by Gabor Nicholson from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 22.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mike Night with Smokinmaxx from 6:30 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday. This event is free and open to all.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts Open Mic Night for acoustic music and comedy every Monday from 7 to 10 p.m.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Ely Buck at 7 p.m. Jan. 21, Curtis McMurtry at 6 p.m. Jan. 22, and Conor Ritchie-Dunham at 4 p.m. Jan. 23.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Trashy Annie from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21, Sam Gronafrom 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 22, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 23.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts Music and Karaoke Night with DJ Time from 7 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Local Markets
The Central Texas Farmers Market occurs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. A special exhibition, “Dinosaur Train: The Traveling Exhibit,” based on the television series, is on display from Jan. 29 to May 1. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
