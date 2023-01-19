If you’re looking for a way to fill your weekend with some fun, check out these local events. There’s a golf scramble, fashion show, leadership brunch, Marcus Simmons Day festival, live music, family friendly entertainment and more.
Local Events
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way on Fort Hood, will host the Phantom Warrior Four-person Golf Scramble at noon Jan. 20. Cost is $45 per person with an optional $5 mulligan. On-site registration will be from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Call 254-287-4130 for more information.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host Gentle Flow Yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan 21 at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. Cost is $12 per person. Go to bit.ly/3W3Aw4I to register.
The Fashion and Fantasy Unisex Fashion Show will be from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Jan. 20 at Enclave Killeen, 220 E. Avenue D. There will be fashion designers, music, and more at this event. Tickets are $15 each. Go to https://bit.ly/3kx6hpG to purchase in advance.
The Take the Lead Women’s Leadership Brunch will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be guest speakers, food, networking opportunities, and more. General admission is $50 per person and tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3CZgXnr.
The Smile Like Marcus organization will host the Marcus Simmons Day festival from noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. This free community event will honor the life of Simmons, who was an Air Force veteran, worked for Copperas Cove ISD, and died in May 2009. There will be bounce houses, live performances, food trucks, a blood drive hosted by Carter BloodCare, mini petting zoo, games, competitions, and more.
The Killeen Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will host its 110th Founders Day Celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive, Fort Hood. The keynote speaker will be retired Lt. Gen. Gwendolyn Bingham of the U.S. Army. The event is open to the public and tickets are $65 each. Dress code is formal attire. Go to bit.ly/kac-foundersday2022 for tickets.
Blessings on the Block Community Outreach will host its mobile food pantry and winter item distribution event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at 901 S. Ann Blvd., Harker Heights. Non-perishable food and winter clothing items will be available while supplies last. Email blessingsontheblock@gmail.com for questions.
The eleventh annual Bliss Bridal Show will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Mayborn Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. Wedding professionals and vendors will be available during this event. Early bird general admission is $10. Go to https://bit.ly/3Hj1x09 for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host the “Spring Gardening Starts Now” seminar at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. The class is free, but is limited to the first 30 people to sign up. Register by going tobit.ly/3CbSuLc.
The Horny Toad Harley-Davidson Chili Cook Off will be from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 28 at 7454 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple. Entry is free and teams are limited to three people. Competitors will bring their own set up. Email vantonio.fraley@hornytoadhd.com or call 254-743-7200 to register.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting a food donation drive to benefit the KISD H.A.R.P. (Homeless Awareness Response Program). Items can be donated and dropped off at the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, or at the Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, until Jan. 28. Non-perishable and canned food items will be accepted. Email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Cove Theater, 111 W. Avenue D in Copperas Cove, will host the Live Reptile Show with the Cen-Tex Reptile and Wildlife Services at 2 and 5 p.m. Jan. 21. Tickets are $6 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3XoytJZ to purchase in advance.
The City of Copperas Cove and Raising Cane’s will host the Community “Pawty” from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B, to celebrate the opening of the first Raising Cane’s dog park in Texas. There will be fun, games, prizes, and more at this dog-friendly event.
The Fort Hood Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in play groups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host a virtual performance of Singing Zoologist Lucas Miller at 2 p.m. every Saturday in January. The Envision Board: Therapeutic Art Workshop will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 for adults. Call 254-953-5491 to register for free class. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library will celebrate International LEGO Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be LEGO bricks, challenges, display trains, and more at this free event. The library also hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Local Music
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Branded Heart from 8 p.m. to midnight Jan. 20. Cover is $10. Billy Holt will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 21.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Sarah Seven at 7 p.m. Jan. 20, James Madstoneat 7 p.m. Jan. 21, and Jake Waylonat 4 p.m. Jan. 22.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host live music by Chris Max from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 20, Sanger Heights Blues All-Starsfrom 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 22.
Local Markets
A Sami Show: Arts and Crafts Market will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 21 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. Admission is $6 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Go to https://samishow.com/ for more information.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host its Historic Escape Game from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 20. These one-hour games are private and limited to up to eight guests ages 14 years and older of the same group per game time. Cost is $10 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3kwlM1uto register for a time slot. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. General museum admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
