Lizard

The Cove Theater, 111 W. Avenue D in Copperas Cove, will host the Live Reptile Show with the Cen-Tex Reptile and Wildlife Services at 2 and 5 p.m. Jan. 21. Tickets are $6 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/3XoytJZ to purchase in advance.  

 Herald | File

If you’re looking for a way to fill your weekend with some fun, check out these local events. There’s a golf scramble, fashion show, leadership brunch, Marcus Simmons Day festival, live music, family friendly entertainment and more.

Local Events

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.