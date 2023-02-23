Community

It’s starting to feel like spring again in Central Texas, so it’s a perfect time to get out of the house. Check out live music and family fun at the Killeen Motown in Downtown event, visit the Temple Area Builders Association Home and Garden Show for some springtime home improvement ideas, go to the Hops for Houses Craft Beer Festival, or eat at a crawfish boil or chili cook-off. All of these and more are happening soon.

Feb. 24

