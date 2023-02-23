It’s starting to feel like spring again in Central Texas, so it’s a perfect time to get out of the house. Check out live music and family fun at the Killeen Motown in Downtown event, visit the Temple Area Builders Association Home and Garden Show for some springtime home improvement ideas, go to the Hops for Houses Craft Beer Festival, or eat at a crawfish boil or chili cook-off. All of these and more are happening soon.
Feb. 24
The 48th annual Temple Area Builders Association Home and Garden Show will be from Feb. 24- 26 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be over 125 exhibitors focusing on landscaping, plants, home building, and more. The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host its exhibit at 10 a.m. Feb. 25. Activities will include presentations by Master Gardeners, a kids’ zone, and seed table. Admission is $7 a day for adults and kids 12 and under are free.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. Laser Friday will be Feb. 24 and will feature “Space Laser” at 6 p.m., “Laser Vinyl” at 7 p.m., and “Laser Daft Punk” at 8 p.m. Warren’s Night Sky Tour will also be at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St. on Fort Hood, will host Karaoke Night from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Temple Civic Theater, 2413 S. 13th St., will host performances of “Love/Sick” Feb. 24- 26. Tickets range from $14 to $20. Go to https://centraltexastickets.com/organizations/temple-civic-theatre for tickets and showtimes.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 24. Cover is $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Al Shire at 7 p.m. Feb. 24, Everett Wrernat 7 p.m. Feb. 25, and Eley Buckat 4 p.m. Feb. 26.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host live music by the Beth Lee Duo from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24, the Sanger Heights Blues All-Stars from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25, and Martian Folk at noon Feb. 26.
Feb. 25
The City of Killeen will host its second annual Motown in Historic Downtown event from 4 to 8 p.m. on E. Avenue D at the Santa Fe Plaza. This free, family-friendly event will feature soul music, live entertainers, a car show, best-dressed competition, food trucks, craft vendors, and more. For more information, go to www.killeentexas.gov/DowntownEvents or contact Levallois Hamilton, community engagement coordinator, at 254-501-7758.
The Fort Hood Phantom Warriors ice hockey team will play against the Austin Veterans at 2:30 p.m. at the H-E-B Center, 2100 Avenue of the Stars, Cedar Park. This game is played by military veterans and seeks to raise awareness for disabled veteran sports. Go to www.texasstars.com to purchase tickets, which will also allow entry for the Texas Stars AHL game later that night.
The Hops for Houses Craft Beer Festival will be from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at the Williamson County Expo Center, 5350 Bill Pickett Trail, Taylor. There will be over 25 Texas breweries in attendance, live music, food trucks, games, and more. General admission is $35 in advance and $45 at the door and includes eight sampling tickets and a commemorative cup. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County. Go to https://bit.ly/3xP2K9I for more information.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 7070 Stonehollow Drive in Temple, will host its Eat-Cray-Love Crawfish Boil at 2 p.m. until sell-out.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host its February Hobby Challenge: Painting event at 1p.m. All supplies will be provided and no experience is necessary. The event is open to adults and teens ages 14 and up. Call 254-953-5491 to register. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person live streams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Moose Lodge 2828, S. Farm-to-Market 116 in Copperas Cove, will host its Mardis Gras Cancer Benefit at 6 p.m. There will be dinner, music, a silent auction, and raffles. Tickets are $12 each and proceeds will benefit two community members undergoing cancer treatment.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Kyle Mathis from 2 to 5 p.m. The winery will also host its second annual Chili Cook-Off from 2 to 4 p.m. Entry fee is $20 and winery guest admission for tasting and voting is $10. Go to www.3texanswinery.com for tickets and more information.
Feb. 26
The fourth annual “Bowl Like a BOSS” Bowling Fundraiser, in support of the BOSS Mentor Program, will be from noon to 4 p.m. at Hallmark Lanes, 4203 Shawn Drive in Killeen. Registration is $225 for a five-person team and includes bowling, shoe rentals, t-shirts, raffles, silent auctions, and more. Contact bossmentorshs@gmail.comor Chris Reeves at 254-813-8191 for additional information.
Feb. 28
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host its STEAM Day for Homeschoolers from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and STEAM Day for School Kids from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for those ages 7 to 11 years old. Registration is required. Call 512-556-3251 for more information.
The Center for African-American Studies and Research will host a lecture, “The African-American Experience: Justice, Equality, and Resiliency,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Central Texas College’s Anderson Campus Center, 6200 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen.
Upcoming Events
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers will host its Murder Mystery Dinner Play at 7 p.m. March 3 at the Lone Star Conference Center, 5764 24th St., Fort Hood. The event is open to all and dinner will be included. Cost is $25 per person and tickets must be purchased in advance at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. Call 254-287-6116 for questions.
The ASYMCA Killeen Spring Break Camp will be March 13- 17 and registration is open now. Cost is $100 for members and $125 for non-members with a $25 registration fee for kids not currently enrolled in before and after school care. Sign up at the Wellness Center, 110 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights.
Recurring Events
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts Asanas and Ales every Saturday at 9 a.m. This yoga class includes a beverage of choice. Cost is $20 per individual or $30 for couples.
The Fort Hood Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host its Spring Lecture Series: “The New Space Economy: Transforming the Face Of STEM”from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 24. This event is free but pre-registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3xN3zzX. There will also be a Celebrate Texas event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 that is free and open to all ages. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “Ode to East Texas: Landscapes by Lee Jamison,” is on display now through April 16. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host its “Spring Gardening Starts Now” event, presented by Wayne Schirner, at 10 a.m. Feb. 25. The seminar is free but is limited to the first 40 people to register. Donations will be accepted to support the museum. Register by calling 254-718-0820. Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.