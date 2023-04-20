With local theater productions, library story times, health and wellness events, Earth Day celebrations, gardening seminars and more happening this weekend, there’s something for everyone in the family to do together. Read on for these and more happening soon.
April 21
The Central Texas Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, will host its production of “Chemical Imbalance” April 21-23 and 28-30. Go to https://vlakilleen.org/ for tickets and showtimes.
The Temple Civic Theatre’s production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” will be April 20- 23 at 2413 S. 13th St., Temple. Tickets range from $14 to $20. Go to https://centraltexastickets.com/organizations/temple-civic-theatre to purchase in advance.
Samuel Adams Brewhouse, 5782 24th St. on Fort Hood, will host Karaoke Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Secondhand Rose from 8 p.m. to midnight April 21. Cover is $10. Marcus Lindsey will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 22. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Beth Lee and the Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. April 21, Morning Star Trio from 6 to 9 p.m. April 22, and Garrett Askins at noon April 23.
April 22
Casey Memorial Library, Building 3202 at 72nd St. and 761st Tank Battalion Ave. on Fort Hood, will host Month of the Military Child Story Time, featuring a reading of “The Peppered Sky” by Sarah Doran, from 2 to 3 p.m.
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way on Fort Hood, will host the Two-Person Par Two-Day Buster at 9 a.m. April 22 and 23. Cost is $120 per person and includes lunch and mulligans. Onsite registration begins at 8 a.m. Call 254-287-4130 for more information.
The Free Children’s Pop-Up Clinic will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. There will be free services for children like well and sick child visits, sports physicals, dental screenings, and more for uninsured or underinsured children. Adults are required to attend with their child and must have identification and the child’s immunization records. Call 254-953-5429 for more information.
The 2023 Monarch Festival will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Monarch Park, 100 Gold Star Ave., Nolanville. There will be a parade, vendors, face painting, food trucks, and more at this free and family-friendly event.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host its free outdoor yoga class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Carl Levin Park Amphitheater, 307 Miller’s Crossing. Cost is $12 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/41opSt3 to register.
The Woman of the Moose Pop-Up Shop will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2828 S. Farm-to-Market 116, Copperas Cove. There will be local entrepreneurs and small businesses, food trucks, crafters, and more available at this free event.
The 16th annual Family Fitness & Wellness Fair, hosted by the Killeen ISD School Health Advisory Council, will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. This free event will have vendors, a farmer’s market, fun zone, live entertainment, and more.
Browning Community Garden Club will host its annual flower show from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Clear Creek Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 3350 Farm-to-Market 2657, Copperas Cove. The competition will include sections for horticulture, design, educational exhibits, youth, and botanical arts with this year’s theme, “Blast from the Past.” Admission is free and there will also be plants for sale.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Dark Campus Walk will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Crunch Time Pavilion next to the McClinton Family Intramural Fields at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. There will be music, games, an opening ceremony, and a two-mile walk around campus. Go to https://bit.ly/3H0aVVA for more information and to donate.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host Earth Day Family Story Time at 10 a.m. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host its fourth annual crawfish boil from 2 to 6 p.m. and free live music by Wayworn Traveler from 2 to 5 p.m. Go to https://bit.ly/440oEWC to purchase crawfish boil tickets in advance.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Liam O’Neal at 10:30 a.m. and Everett Wren at 7 p.m. April 22, and Denver Williams at 2 p.m. and Magic Stallion at 4 p.m. April 23.
April 23
The Diamond Send Off Block Party will be at 2 p.m. at the Pit Stop, 14595 Farm-to-Market Road 439, Nolanville. This event will raise funds for the Rising Stars 3lite All-Stars Cheer, Dance, and Tumbling and their upcoming trip to Disney World for “All-Star Worlds” in May. There will be a fashion show, face painting, food, entertainment, and more. Donations will be accepted during this time.
O&T Productions will host a live music concert by Le’Andria Johnson and three additional gospel singers from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. Tickets are $50 to $65 each. Go to https://bit.ly/3LhUPtk to purchase in advance.
April 27
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host “Groundwater in Texas,” presented by Dirk Aaron, general manager of Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, at 6 p.m. at the BCMGA Learning Center, 1605 N. Main St., Belton. The seminar is free but limited to the first 50 people to sign up. Donations will be accepted to support continuing education opportunities in Bell County. Register by emailingbcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
The Celebrate Killeen Festival will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. April 27 and 28, and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. April 29 in downtown Killeen at the Santa Fe Plaza, 200 E. Avenue D. There will be a car show, live poetry showcase, kid zone, carnival rides, live entertainment, and food trucks at this free event.
Upcoming Events
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers will host the Dallas Spa Castle Trip April 28. Cost is $50 per person; cash only. Registration is required and transportation and admission to the spa is included; additional service fees apply. Stop by BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave. on Fort Hood, to register in advance.
Texas A&M University- Central Texas’s STEM Camp for fifth and sixth graders will be from 9 a.m. to noon July 5- 14. Go to https://bit.ly/3AhKM0M to register.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation’s Summer Camp will be June 5 to Aug. 11. Registration is now open and camp takes place Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every week. Cost is $72 per camper per week and is for kids ages 5 to 10. Go to www.ccpard.com, call 254-542-2719, or email ccpard@copperascovetx.gov for more information.
Recurring Events
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) organization is now offering free afternoon fishing trips for kids 9 to 17 years of age now through mid-May. The program is open to families whose children are separated from a parent due to their military duty, and to Gold Star families. Trips are organized and conducted by local professional fishing guide, retired pastor, and former U.S. Army officer Bob Maindelle and take place by boat on Lake Belton. All equipment and safety gear are provided. Trips occur from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call or text Maindelle at 254-368-7411 for questions and to reserve a spot.
The Fort Hood Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Public Library hosts a variety of in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. The Starry Night Story Time occurs the last Friday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive. Kids and parents are invited to wear their pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed friends and blanket to this free event. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from April to September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, hosts Open Mic Night with Smokin’ Maxx from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. All are welcome at this free, family-friendly event.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, hosts a Stand-Up Comedy Show and Open Mic from 8 p.m. to close every Thursday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host its Earth Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 and will feature information from the Master Naturalists of Central Texas and gardening crafts. This event is free and open to all ages. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
