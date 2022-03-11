Many Killeen-Fort Hood area schools will be off for spring break next week, March 14-18. Here is a list of activities for students and families to enjoy, as well as information for curfews and colleges.
Killeen
The “TExerience Event & Dance Studio” will host a spring break camp all week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be many fun activities like music and dance, fun games, cookie decorating, arts and crafts, and more. Camp registration is $85 for ages 5 and up.
For more information, call 972-672-5454. To register online, go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScK_FJO5jjaDgHrt7jyGuEO9bv84bqyvyY8-Y6k4Ory8UKMfg/viewform?fbclid=IwAR0A_M_PoxD_CM-eAr6V5OvZ01v9KvCq7cze_HgzrygCPduguxo9BEiZLzk.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Summer Aquatics Staff Walk-In Interview Week. This is a week where staff will be prepared to take walk in interviews for applicants who would like to work at the Carl Levin Park Pool as: Aquatics Managers, Water Safety Instructors, lifeguards and cashiers.
Applicants can walk-in, fill out an application, and get an interview with a staff member. A applicants are advised to bring their social security card and drivers licence. Please contact Joshua Bruton / jbruton@harkerheights.gov / 254-953-5657 or Jonathan Hanson / jhansons@harkerheights.gov / 254-953-5657 for questions and more information.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Spring Break Camp will be from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 14-18 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. Cost is $72 per child and registration is open to kids ages 5- 12. Attendees will play games, make arts and crafts, and enjoy indoor/outdoor activities. Stop by the office to register in advance. Call 254-542, 2719 for more information.
Fort Hood
Fort Hood Police released a statement on social media reminding residents about curfews for children under 18 during spring break. “Any family member under 18 may not be out-of-doors unless accompanied by a sponsor, parent, or legal guardian during curfew hours. Anyone violating curfew rules may be detained by the police and processed. Repeated violations justify misconduct-based termination of eligibility for housing privileges.” the social media post said.
According to the post, curfew hours are as follows:
Curfew hours for Saturday and Sunday are from 12:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Curfew hours for the weekdays are seen from Sunday night (March 13) through Friday morning (March 18), from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning. Friday night curfew will be at 12:30 a.m. which is the start to Saturdays curfew.
The curfew will last until Sunday, March 20.
Fort Hood is also conducting a community and park clean up on Tuesday from 8-10 a.m. Attendees can talk a walk through the local parks and pick up trash and drop the bags off at the community office in exchange for a fun filled goody bag.
Registration or sign ups are not needed for the community clean up.
Lampasas
The Lampasas Public library will have multiple events for kids happening throughout the week.
On Monday from 1-4 p.m. the library will provide Legos for a free play event. Children can build and play to their hearts content.
On Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. children are invited to complete various diy projects
On Thursday at 10:30 a.m., all preschoolers are invited to join Ms. Sami for a relaxing story time and yoga.
On Thursday at 2 p.m.. The library will be showing the movie ‘Soul’ for younger viewers.
CTC
Central Texas College announced no classes will be held at its Central and Fort Hood campuses and service area sites in Fredericksburg, Gatesville, Lampasas and Marble Falls.
During the week, students will be able to use the CTC Eagle Self-Service system to register for eight-week spring II semester courses which start the week of March 21.
The Eagles on Call help center will be available via email only on Wednesday, March 16 and Friday, March 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at eaglesoncall@ctcd.edu. The Fort Hood campus will not hold classes but registration and student services will be available during regular business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, March 14 and Wednesday through Friday, March 16-18. Employees will work remotely during business hours on Tuesday, March 15 as the facility will be closed for a scheduled power outage on Fort Hood.
The library at the Killeen campus will be closed but students can still access CTC’s virtual library services during spring break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.