As dust from the Texas Panhandle moved through the Killeen area Monday, local residents can expect to feel a noticeable cool down later this week.
The dust was picked up from the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma region causing skies to be hazy on Monday, said Allison Prater, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
She said the dust was expected to be gone by Tuesday.
Killeen-area residents can expect a high of 70 and low around 50 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
“We saw a cold front move in on Monday and it wasn’t strong,” Prater said. “There will be a ridge on Monday night that will cause it to warm up. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week but starting on mid-Thursday we will see a stronger cold front push through causing blustery winds and lower temperatures.”
Tuesday’s forecast will be sunny with a high near 85. Tuesday night’s forecast will have mostly clear skies with a low around 58.
Wednesday’s forecast will be sunny with a high near 93. Wednesday night mostly clear skies, with a low around 66 and south winds between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday: High near 84, Low around 54.
Friday: High near 70, Low around 50.
Saturday: High near 79, Low around 58.
No rain is in the forecast this week.
