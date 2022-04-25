Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery is still temporarily closed in Killeen, but has announced it will reopen soon.
An official with the company said plans are to open back up in June, and the company is currently hiring.
“We are looking for 80-100 people to bring on board for a reopening expected within the next two months,” said Dominique Fix, marketing manager for the restaurant chain where the waitresses are known as “Kilt Girls.”
“Kilt Girl entertainers are an elite group of women who are sexy-smart, friendly and classy. Kilt Girls make great money and fast cash with flexible schedules while having fun at work,” according to the Tilted Kilt website.
The Tilted Kilt in Killeen shut down when COVID first hit in March 2020, and has not reopened since.
“The owner did some remodeling after the restaurant was closed down for COVID-19,” said Fix. “And, things will be ready to go this summer.”
A work crew was spotted at the restaurant last week, adding an expansion to the building, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway.
With 10 locations open across the nation, the company plans to reopen the Killeen eatery and open another in Laredo, according to the company’s website.
Applications to work for Tilted Kilt may be completed from their website at www.tilted kilt.com/casting-careers. Interviews will be scheduled accordingly.
