With a cookout for single soldiers, an arts and crafts trade market, a Military Appreciation Day at the commissary, recruiting fair for on-post job opportunities and more, the Fort Hood community will have plenty to do this weekend. For those off-post, there are many family-friendly activities, live music shows, and museums to visit this weekend. Read on for more information.
Local Events
The Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers Cookout will be at 11 a.m. July 16 at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. Cost is $5.99 per person for barbecue plates and drinks. There will also be tournaments for pool, table tennis, and spades. Any single or unaccompanied service member is welcome to attend.
Apache Arts and Crafts Trade Days will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 and 18 at Apache Arts and Crafts Center, 2237 761st Tank Battalion Ave., Fort Hood. There will be vendor booths with goods for sale, information, and activities at this free event.
The second annual Blue Santa Golf Tournament will be at 7:30 a.m. July 17 at Sammons Park Golf Course, 2727 W. Adams Ave., Temple. Cost is $400 per team. Proceeds will benefit the Temple Police Department Blue Santa Program. For more information contact Gabriel Estrella, tournament director, at gestrella@templetx.gov or 254-298-5911.
The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Recruiting Fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17 at Phantom Warrior Center at 194 37th St., Fort Hood. Facility managers will conduct initial interviews for a variety of positions. Apply online at www.usajobs.gov if you are unable to attend.
The Clear Creek Commissary, 50001 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood, is hosting a Military Patron Appreciation Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17 in the parking lot. There will be samples, coupons, giveaways, raffles, and more at this free event.
USO Military Virtual Programming is hosting a Listening Party and Q&A with recording artist Jimmie Allen at 11 a.m. July 19. This event is free for all military community members. Register at www.bit.ly/USOJimmieAllen.
The Life’s a Beach 5K Run/Walk will be at 8 a.m. July 24 at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Beach, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton. This event can also be completed virtually and at any locationbetween July 22- 31. Registration is $25 for military-affiliated participants and $30 for non-military. Early-bird registration can be completed between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays until July 22, and the virtual run registration can be completed until July 31, at Leisure Travel Service, Apache Arts and Crafts, or the Recreational Equipment Checkout at Fort Hood.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Brian Hooks at 9 p.m. July 16 and 17. Tickets start at $10 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen, is hosting the Stonetree Junior Camp for ages 4 to 12 from 9 a.m. to noon July 26- 30 and again Aug. 9- 13. Cost is $150 per child and registration can be completed in the golf shop. The golf club also hosts its Beer and Nine event every Thursday. For $20 per person, this event includes nine holes with a free beer of choice, two-person scramble, and shotgun at 5 p.m. Call 254-501-6575 for more information.
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts a variety of virtual, interactive, and recurring webinars every week. These free webinars focus on tips to improve resumés, the job application process, soft skills, interviewing, and more. Go to the Facebook page for a full listing of events and more information, https://www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsCentralTexas/.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Sunday Morning Group Run meets at a local park or trail every week. This Sunday, runners will meet at 7 a.m. at Purser Family Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. This event is free and open to runners of all ages and experience levels.Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, for more information.
Family Fun
The Under the Sea Adaptive Swim Party will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 16 at the Family Aquatic Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. This swim is open to individuals with special needs and their immediate family members. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for kids, and caregivers are free. Call 254-501-6390 for more information.
Lonestar Youth Soccer Camp, for U5- U15 boys and girls, will be from 8 a.m. to noon July 19- 23 at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Registration is $138 per child and includes a T-shirt. Text KTXCAMPS to 66866 to register.
The Fort Hood swimming pools are open for the summer season. Comanche Pool is open from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Patton Pool at Club Hood is open from noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Friday to Monday. Admission is $4 per person, per session.
The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, is open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Daily admission is free for children 3 and younger, $6 for children ages 4 to 16, $7 for adults ages 17 to 54, and $5 for seniors 55 and older.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at ASYMCA Killeen, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting Creative Writing Workshops from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens ages 12 to 14 and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for kids ages 8 to 10 every Thursdaythrough July 29. The Summer Reading Club is happening now through Aug. 14 with both online and in-person activities and events. Go to http://harkerheights.readsquared.com to sign up. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov for access to the link to join. The library is also accepting donations for the Pet Supplies Donation Drive to benefit the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center. Supplies like leashes, collars, towels, and cat and dog food will be accepted through July 24.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting a Summer Reading Club for all ages. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3ci75YC for adults, https://bit.ly/2S6NGmK for kids, and https://bit.ly/3wS5lgG for teens. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., hosts a free kid’s story time at 10 a.m. every Wednesday through July 28. The Scholastic Book Fair will also be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. July 26- 30.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly July 16- 22, will be “Boss Baby” at 8:45 p.m. and “Fast and Furious 9” at 10:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, as part of its Sunflower Festival through July 18. General admission is $14.99 per person. Visit www.sweeteats.com for a full list of activities and to purchase tickets in advance.
Local Music
Joker’s Ice House Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen, is hosting live music by the Back Creek Band from 9 p.m. to midnight July 17. Cover is $10.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music byWeldon Henson from 8 p.m. to midnight July 16. Cover: $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. July 17. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Jesse Stratton and Justin Hewitt at noon July 16, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. This event is free. Robert Earl Keen and special guest Waylon Payne will perform at 6 p.m. July 16. General admission is $45 in advance and $55 the day of for ages 18 to 20; general admission for 21 and up is $35 in advance and $45 the day of the event. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to purchase.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by the Jazz Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. July 16, Scratch 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. July 17, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. July 18.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, will host free live music by X-Factory at 7:30 p.m. July 16, Wes Perryman at 8 p.m. July 17, and Jim and Hilary at 4 p.m. July 18. Barrow also hosts Open Mic in the Taproom with Dustin Brown every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Every Wednesday is Vinyl Night and guests are invited to bring their favorite vinyl albums to listen to.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409, Temple, is hosting live music by Kyle Mathis from 2 to 5 p.m. July 17 and Lone Star Tall Boys from 2 to 5 p.m. July 18.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Taylor Branch and The Lone Star Ramblers with special guests Matt Cearleyand The Rowdy Fewfrom 9 p.m. to midnight July 16. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased in advance at https://bit.ly/3BfRVOL.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting free live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 10 p.m. July 16.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, isfrom 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. There will be local produce, handmade goods, crafters, makers, and food trucks at this event.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is presenting a special exhibition, “One Half the People: Advancing Equality for Women,” through Aug. 18 which features a history of women’s suffrage, fight for equality, and profiles of significant women. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton,is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The special exhibit, “The World’s Largest Dinosaurs,” will be available to view until Sept. 26. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
