Eyelash extensions are a quick and easy way to achieve dramatic and luscious lashes. But oftentimes they are the reason behind inflammation and mites.
“If you use eyelash extensions and suffer from eye irritation, a buildup of microscopic organisms may be eating your skin,” said Cynthia Bilbrey, skin care specialist at the Baylor Scott & White Cosmetic Surgery Center in Temple.
Contrary to recent media reports that labeled the irritating creatures as lice, they are actually mites. Despite similar sounding names, the creatures are quite different.
Lice are small insects that are parasitic to humans and can be transmitted by direct contact. The primary symptom lice usually cause is itching. Three types of lice can become problematic to humans: head lice, body lice and pubic lice, also known as crabs.
“Lice are a parasite that suck blood and are usually the size of a poppy seed that can be seen by the naked eye,” Bilbrey said.
Mites, on the other hand, are microscopic arachnids like spiders or scorpions. Instead of sucking blood, mites eat dead skin cells. Because mites can live in many environments, including on other animals, they can also infest false eyelashes.
“This is typically due to poor hygiene,” said Baylor Scott & White ophthalmologist Corey Parish, MD. “Some people are reluctant to wash around the eyes/eyelashes for fear of damaging the extensions.”
Common symptoms of mites living on lash extensions include itching, redness and irritation.
To minimize the chance of buildup and giving mites a home, developing a daily routine of washing around the eyes with warm, soapy water is key.
“This helps break up the oils that fuel the mites,” Bilbrey said.
If your eyelashes are already infested by mites, treatment with diluted tea tree oil might help reduce any buildup. Otherwise, infected extensions may have to be removed.
“It is also recommended to find a reputable and experienced salon if considering eyelash extensions,” Parish said.
But mites aren’t the only reason eyelashes can become infected.
“Irritation from false lashes or eyelash extensions is also commonly a result from the eyelash adhesive and usually goes away after the lashes are removed,” Bilbrey said.
An alternative can be an eyelash lift and tint.
“An eyelash lift and tint is a perm for your eyelashes and will help any stubborn lashes lay flat to give you a beautiful natural curl,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.