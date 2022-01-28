Potatoes

Empty shelves were seen in the frozen potato section of H-E-B in Harker Heights Thursday evening. 

 By Lauren Dodd | Herald staff writer

Hashbrowns, tater tots, French fries and other frozen potato products are turning up missing at Killeen area grocery stores — as the effect of the global potato shortage hits Central Texas.

Two Central Texas H-E-B stores — in Copperas Cove and Harker Heights — were reportedly without frozen potatoes of any kind Thursday.

Rows and rows of retail space reserved for frozen potato products were seen empty Thursday — harkening back to the grocery supply issues Texans faced during the historic 2021 freeze.

A small sign partially explained why.

A sign explaining the lack of frozen potatoes was seen Thursday evening at the H-E-B located on Indian Trail in Harker Heights. 

“Due to industry production delays, some frozen potato items may have limited availability,” read a sign seen at the H-E-B in Harker Heights Thursday night.

The frozen potato section at H-E-B in Copperas Cove were also empty.

According to a Jan. 8 article from the Washington Post, the global potato shortage is impacting restaurants from Kenya to Japan. Read more from the Post here: https://wapo.st/3HbSrjc.

In Japan, McDonald’s restaurants have reportedly limited their French fry offerings to just small size orders.

According to the Washington Post article, the shortage is due to supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing pandemic and extreme weather.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

