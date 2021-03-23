Easter is quickly approaching, with the annual holiday falling on April 4.
The springtime, Christian holiday is often celebrated by searching for eggs hidden for children to discover treats.
The Herald has compiled a list of known Easter Egg hunts in the area.
If anyone knows of others, please email information to news@kdhnews.com.
Killeen
Yowell Ranch Easter Egg Hunt
Residents of Yowell Ranch are having an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. April 3 behind the playground/pool on Malmaison Drive.
Copperas Cove
Easter Egg Round-Up
The city of Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation is hosting an Easter Egg hunt for members of the community from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Hunts will take place on three athletics fields at various times for different age groups. Children age 0-2 and adaptive children age 0-18 will line up at 9:45 a.m. for a 10 a.m. hunt on Field 1; children age 3-4 will line up at 10 a.m. for a 10:15 a.m. hunt on Field 2; children age 5-6 will line up at 10:15 a.m. for a 10:30 a.m. hunt on Field 3; children age 7-8 will line up at 10:30 a.m. for a 10:45 a.m. hunt on Field 2 and children age 9-10 will line up at 10:45 a.m. for an 11 a.m. hunt on Field 3. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m.
Camp Caylor
Camp Caylor, 146 County Road 4814, Copperas Cove, is hosting an Easter egg hunt for those 21 years of age and older. The Easter egg hunt is at 7 p.m. April 2. Eggs could include candy, cash, prizes, discounts, or alcohol. Registration with proof of photo ID closes at 7:15 p.m. The hunt begins at 7:30 p.m.
Decor and More
Decor and More, 817 E. Highway 190, in the Dollar Tree shopping strip in Copperas Cove will be hosting an Easter egg hunt inside the store on April 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be games for the kids, an egg hunt, and filled Easter baskets for prizes.
Belton
Sparta Volunteer Fire Department
The Sparta Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. April 4 at the department, 6308 Sparta Road, Belton.
Temple
Foundation United Methodist Church
Foundation United Methodist Church is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. April 4 after its service at the church, 10751 W. Adams Ave.
Lampasas
Community Easter Egg Hunt
Open Gate Cowboy Church is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. April 3 at W.M. Brook Park, 310 Highway 281. Children age 0-3 will hunt at 10 a.m., children age 4-6 will hunt at 10:25 a.m., children will hunt at 10:50 a.m. and children age 11-13 will hunt at 11:15 a.m. The Easter Bunny will arrive at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.