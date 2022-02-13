Bell County officials last week revised the early voting polling places for the March 1 primary election — eliminating a Killeen location that would have offered the city a third site to cast early ballots.
On Monday, county officials said the Killeen Senior Center at Lion Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, would be added to the early voting polling places.
But that plan changed when it was learned election equipment would not arrive in time for proper training, Bell County spokesman James Stafford said Tuesday.
Early voting begins Monday and will last until Feb. 25. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Feb. 20, from noon to 5 p.m.
Temple will have a new voting site as construction near the Temple Annex has hampered traffic. The Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way, will serve as the early voting site.
Other polling places include the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton and the Salado Church of Christ at 217 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado.
Voting locations in Killeen will include the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive and the Jackson Professional Learning Center at 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive. There will also be an early voting site at the Parks and Recreation Center at 307 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights.
Voters can submit ballots at any county site.
Coryell County locations
Early voting hours in Coryell County are as follows:
- Feb. 14-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Feb. 19: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Feb. 20: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Feb. 22-25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There are two early voting locations in Coryell County. They are:
- Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508-B Cove Terrace, Copperas Cove
- Gatesville Annex, 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville
Lampasas County locations
Early voting hours in Lampasas are as follows:
- Feb. 14: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Feb. 15: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Feb. 16-18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Feb. 22: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Feb. 23-25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is one early voting location in Lampasas County. It is:
- 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
