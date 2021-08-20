The northbound lane of White Rock Drive, from Glenoak Drive to Glennwood Drive, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m, according to a press release from Killeen’s executive director of communications, Janell Ford. All lanes will be reopened after work hours.
According to Ford, sanitary sewer services are being repaired in the area and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work.
All traffic will be guided around the lane closure during work hours and motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
“The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation,” Ford said.
For more information, please contact Killeen’s civil engineering department at 254-616-3172 or email engineering@killeentexas.gov.
Jack Dowling
