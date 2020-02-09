As the final week of filing for the May 2020 election begins, many of the candidates have already filed for their place on the ballot.
The filing period to be a candidate in the May 2 city and school board elections began Jan. 15. The filing period continues through Feb. 14.
Here are all of the candidates who have filed as of Friday.
Killeen City Council
Mellisa Brown, 38, is running for council at-large.
Leo Gukeisen, 54, has filed for an at-large seat.
Incumbent Butch Menking, 59, has filed for an at-large seat.
Incumbent Jose Segarra, 55, has filed for mayor.
Edward Skinner, 74, filed for council at-large.
Ken Wilkerson, 49, filed for council at-large.
Placidio Juan Rivera, 55, filed for an at-large city council seat.
Nina Cobb, 52, has filed for an at-large city council position.
Rickey Williams, 52, is running for an at-large city council seat.
Tolly James, Jr., 51, is running for an at-large seat.
Rosalyn Finley, 44, filed to run for city council at large in Killeen.
Killeen Independent School District
Lan Carter, 47, has filed for the Place 5 seat.
David Michael Jones, 70, filed for Place 4 seat.
Brockley Moore, 52, filed for the Place 5 seat.
Marvin Rainwater, 74, has filed for reelection to place four on the board of trustees.
Brett Williams, 46, filed for reelection to Place 5 on the board of trustees.
David Alan Mell, 65, has filed for Place No. 4 on the board of trustees.
City of Salado
Paul Cox, 74, is running for alderman.
Jason Howard, 39, is running for alderman.
Michael Coggin, 62, is a current alderman and he filed for reelection.
Michael Coggin, 62, withdrew from the race for alderman and filed for the mayor race.
Donald Krause, 72, is running for alderman.
Francis Coachman Jr., 65, has filed to run for mayor.
Salado Independent School District
Kim Bird, 52, is the current board’s president; she is running for reelection.
Savannah Hennig, 33, is a new candidate running for a position on the board.
Troy Smith, 38, is running for reelection to the board of trustees.
Belton City Council
Daniel Bucher, a parks board member, filed for a city council seat.
Belton Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Carpenter, 70, is running for mayor.
Guy O’Banion is filing for reelection to the Belton City Council.
Belton Independent School District
Incumbent Janet Leigh, an at-large school board member, is running for reelection.
Incumbent Ty Taggart, an at-large school board member, is running for reelection.
Harker Heights City Council
Vitalis Dubininkas, 26, has filed for mayor.
Jeffrey Keith Harris, 62, has filed for City Council, Place 4.
Mayor Spencer Smith, 68, is seeking re-election for his second term.
Lynda Nash, 52, filed to run for city council in Harker Heights.
City of Florence
Mary Condon, 67, is running for reelection as mayor.
Joshua Atkinson, 36, has filed for a place on the city council.
