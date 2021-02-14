Who is the “mystery messager” who has, on at least one recent occasion, influenced the way the Killeen City Council conducts business? And what could this mean for the city?
At the Feb. 2 Killeen City Council workshop, technical issues influenced the outcome of two council agenda items. These included the council’s nomination of developer Dick Young to the Bell County Appraisal District board of directors, and the decision not to move forward on a camera system for the city, which some see as an important tool in Killeen’s ongoing issues with crime.
For the first issue, Councilmember Steve Harris has told the Herald that he received a message that Councilmember Shirley Fleming had been disconnected from the Zoom conference on which Fleming was participating in the workshop from her home.
The person who sent the unnamed messenger asked Harris to call Fleming “by video, and so I did,” Harris said by telephone on Feb. 4. Harris has declined to identify who sent the message, but said that it was not someone connected to the vote.
Last week’s Herald story incorrectly stated the message was a text. Harris did not say what kind of message it was.
By the time the camera issue vote came forth, Fleming was disconnected from the Zoom call for good and her vote was not recorded.
“If anyone says they did, or even that the reason for my fulfilling the request was for political or, ‘insider’ reasons or anything indicating this idea, unless God showed or told you with no proof, your issue is not between you and me or any other person but, God or Karma,” Harris said in a Facebook post on Feb. 7, in response to a Herald editorial that mentioned the message. “To which ever belief you lean.”
A follow-up attempt to ask Harris to verify the identity of who sent the message was not replied to as of press time.
On Wednesday the Herald reached out to Young for comment on the matter.
“I have no knowledge of any communication between Harris and Mrs Fleming that night or since,” Young said by email. “It seems that Ms Fleming was only doing what she was elected to do.”
This message was originally reported by the Herald as a text message, but the actual venue through which the message arrived remains unclear.
On Tuesday the Herald submitted records requests, per Texas Open Meetings Law, requesting the following: The name of the messenger and the message of a Zoom message or Text message referred to by Steve Harris prior to the vote for Dick Young as a nominee for the appraisal board, and all texts (sent and received), phone call recordings, and list of numbers Harris has called or who has called him from Jan. 1, 2021, to date, on his city-issued cellphone.
Neither request was replied to as of press time.
As of Thursday, Harris had not yet provided the name of the person who had sent him the message.
“The city will provide you the records from my phone,” Harris said by email. “There is definitely nothing for me to hide. The question you have to ask yourself is if, you are chasing a “ghost” of an idea. I will be silent on this until after the stories are written. Still, disappointed, unless y’all are trying to make me a hero. Lol.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.