A line of cars develops on Chaparral Road minutes before the high school released its students on Thursday afternoon.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

The Killeen City Council this week received a long-awaited update on the Chaparral Road project, which moved the decades-long issue further along.

But there is still a long way to go before the project will even start.

A line of cars develops on Chaparral Road minutes before the high school released its students on Thursday afternoon.
Parents and students wait at a patrolled intersection outside the new Chaparral High School in fall 2022.

Justaguy

When common sense ain't so common anymore. You would think all the important people that live in that area would have planned ahead but guess not. That entire area now is a hot mess of a 🤣🤣

