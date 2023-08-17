The Killeen City Council this week received a long-awaited update on the Chaparral Road project, which moved the decades-long issue further along.
But there is still a long way to go before the project will even start.
Killeen council members at Tuesday’s workshop unanimously approved a motion of direction for the project to create a schematic design to realign the road.
The project to widen the two-lane road has been in the making since 2004, according to the presentation.
The next steps for the project, if it is approved at the regular council meeting, is to hold a second public hearing next year and finalize the design. Construction, according to the presentation, will begin in 2026 and finish in 2029.
The individual plans for the road differed slightly on the configuration of the realignments. The council was given three options for the east and west sides of the road, near Chaparral High School and Stillhouse Lake Road, respectively.
Ultimately, the decision realigns the road going toward the high school, which opened last year, at an angle to make it safer and lessens the curve on the east side of the road.
The approved plan for the east side complements the plan endorsed by the Harker Heights City Council, which Killeen City Engineer Andrew Zagars said was briefed on the plans as well.
Estimated costs for construction on the east and west portions of the road are $5.9 million and $5.6 million.
Colton Fisher, a transportation project manager for the planning and engineering firm Freese and Nichols, outlined a presentation on the project to the City Council members.
“I think anyone who has driven out on Chaparral, especially during school hours, knows that this project is very necessary,” Fisher said, explaining that the city plans to expand the roadway section.
“There’s a lot of growth along Chaparral, and the road needs to grow as well,” he said.
The Chaparral Road project website states the area has seen a significant increase in population, which has also led to increased congestion and safety issues on the road.
In addition to the new high school, a future middle school and elementary school are planned along the road.
Improvements to the road considered in the presentation were to widen the roadway from a two-lane undivided to a four-lane divided roadway with a raised medium in the middle, add a 12-foot-wide shared path with cyclists and pedestrians, realign the road to make it safer and add either roundabouts or signals to the road.
But Fisher said the city is not going to know what the exact cost will be until they talk to the property owners.
He said there has been a lack of funding, which is why the project has been delayed for so long.
The council also voted Tuesday to recommend supporting an application for a more than $14 million transportation grant toward the Chaparral Road project.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King asked if roundabouts were a better option than traffic lights.
Zagars said that roundabouts were easier to maintain long term and safer.
“People can utilize the roundabouts to do a left turn,” he said. “It’s a lot safer and you prevent a lot of accidents that way.”
Fisher said roundabouts got some support at a public meeting they held this spring, and a lot of opposition, but said they are better for the public overall.
Zagars said the hardest part will be dealing with the west side of Chaparral Road because there are a lot of property owners there.
He also said they are “aggressively” pursuing grant funding for the project.
Stakeholder meetings were held in March with various groups such as the Killeen Independent School District, Bell County, Harker Heights, impacted property owners and others.
When common sense ain't so common anymore. You would think all the important people that live in that area would have planned ahead but guess not. That entire area now is a hot mess of a 🤣🤣
