A wildfire about 25 miles south of Killeen was 20% contained and had burned about 180 acres as of Monday morning.
According to Texas Forest Service, the fire started as a structure fire near Pecan Branch around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. By 6:45 p.m., communication personnel at the Texas Department of Public Safety were notified the fire had reached the DPS training grounds on County Road 240, near Florence. The forest service is calling the wildfire the “DPS Fire.”
By 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire was 10% contained, according to the fire service.
At 8:20 a.m. Monday, the Texas Forest Service reported the 180-acre fire southeast of Florence in Williamson County was about 20% contained.
Fire departments from Florence, Jarrell, Georgetown, Round Rock, Salado and Bartlett responded to the call for assistance, according to KXAN, an Austin-based NBC affiliate.
Forest service, DPS officials and Williamson County first responders and emergency management personnel were also on scene.
No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
